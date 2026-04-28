Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Chief Innovation Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Innovation Officer

Mollyroe, an investment company focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value - is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Windsor as Chief Innovation Officer and a director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Simon brings over two decades of experience building next-generation production studios and technology platforms that push the boundaries of modern filmmaking and immersive storytelling - turning them into global businesses.

Simon is the co-founder and former Co-CEO of Dimension Studio, which he built from inception to a team of 300 people and $30 million in annual revenue before its successful acquisition by Journey in December 2025. Simon first worked alongside Mollyroe's CEO, Darren Hopkins, at Dimension. During his tenure, he executive-produced many high-profile productions across film, television, music, sport, and immersive entertainment, accumulating more than 70 industry awards. Dimension's credits include major titles such as Masters of the Air, Wicked, Wicked: For Good, Pinocchio, Mercy, and Venom: The Last Dance, as well as the globally celebrated Coldplay x BTS 'My Universe', Madonna 'Medellín' at the Billboard Music Awards, and Balenciaga 'Afterworld' - work collectively enjoyed by billions of people worldwide.

Under Simon's leadership, Dimension Studio established and operated Europe's largest virtual production stages in London and Rome, completing over 1,000 virtual production shoot days. Dimension also pioneered volumetric capture in both film and live broadcast, launching the world's first Microsoft Mixed Reality Stage and designing the multi-award-winning Polymotion Stage, a mobile volumetric capture studio deployed across high-profile productions throughout Europe.

Simon has a strong track record building global partnerships, including strategic joint ventures with Microsoft, Nikon, and DNEG. His earlier career spans successful ventures in augmented reality and virtual reality, and he has a reputation for building high-performance creative and technology teams.

In his new role as Mollyroe's Chief Innovation Officer, Simon will work closely with Mollyroe's experienced leadership team to support the Company's strategic growth and expansion with its current investment in Cascade and future investments.

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Access Aquis Growth Market Rulebook

The names of all companies and partnerships of which Simon Windsor, has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Current directorships or partnerships Previous directorships or partnerships ILYM Ventures Ltd Dimension Studio Limited Cascade Studio LLC Dimension UK HoldCo Limited General Systems Vehicles Limited Hammerhead Interactive Limited TimesSlice Films Limited

Simon Windsor does not hold any ordinary shares or options of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 7595 641 591

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930