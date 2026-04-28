HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WUXI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the "Company" or "HUHUTECH"), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, "We delivered solid top-line growth in fiscal year 2025, with total revenue increasing by 18.1% year-over-year to $21.4 million, supported by continued demand for our system integration solutions and a significant ramp-up in product sales. Gross profit also grew steadily, reflecting the resilience of our core business model. Importantly, we began generating initial contributions from our overseas subsidiaries in the United States and Singapore, marking a meaningful step in our global expansion strategy and validating our localized deployment approach. While we reported a net loss for the year, this was primarily driven by an increase in share-based compensation associated with our long-term incentive initiatives following our public listing. Excluding this non-cash impact, our operating performance remained stable, and we achieved positive operating cash flow.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our international footprint, strengthening our product commercialization capabilities, and enhancing operational efficiency. We plan to continue to advance the intelligence and digitalization of our systems, including leveraging digital twin technology and AI-driven analytics to enhance reliability, and meet the increasing technical demands of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. We believe our integrated solutions and growing global presence position us well to capture opportunities in the pan-semiconductor industry and deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.
- Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $3.4 million increase in revenue from product sale.
- Revenue from system integration projects was $16.63 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 0.2% from $16.59 million in fiscal year 2024, which was due to the expansion of the Company's business in the Japanese market in fiscal year 2025.
- Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.2 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 38.1% from $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease in revenue from engineering consulting services was mainly due to a shift of focus on system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.
- Revenue from product sales was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 281.1% from $1.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenue was $14.3 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.7% from $11.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $24.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 197.7% from $8.1 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Selling expenses were $1.4 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 30.7% from $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the operation decreased consulting service fee by approximately $0.8 million, an increase of advertising expenses approximately $0.2 million.
- General and administrative expenses were $21.8 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 589.6% from $3.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The significant increase was contributed by (i) an approximately $18.6 million increase in share-based compensation, (ii) an approximately $1.3 million increase in impairment losses, (iii) a decrease of consulting and audit fees approximately $1.6 million.
- Research and development expenses were $0.9 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 68.8% from $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due to (i) a decrease of approximately $1.8 million in technical consulting fees charged by a third party, (ii) a decrease of approximately $0.1 million in material costs and of approximately $0.1 million other expenses.
Net Loss
Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share
Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.
Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $4.4 million, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was $2.9 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.0 million in fiscal year 2024.
Net cash used in investing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $0.2 million, compared to $3.8 million in fiscal year 2024.
Net cash used in financing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $1.1 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $7.5 million in fiscal year 2024.
About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.
HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the expected completion of the Private Placement, the potential full exercise of the warrant and the additional proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
For more information, please contact:
HUHUTECH International Group Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
4,428,602
$
3,102,865
Restricted cash
300,296
220,261
Note receivable
86,149
254,092
Accounts receivable, net
9,249,042
9,185,586
Accounts receivable - a related party
516,290
447,703
Inventories
1,103,685
1,175,241
Advance to vendors
1,215,220
150,637
Prepayments and other assets, net
295,738
80,137
Due from related parties
2,292
-
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
17,197,314
14,616,522
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,277,525
4,978,080
Intangible assets, net
45,115
79,985
Deferred tax assets
684,847
326,087
Right-of-use assets, net
159,685
183,815
TOTAL ASSETS
$
22,364,486
$
20,184,489
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short term bank loans
$
3,359,025
$
5,273,678
Long-term bank loans - current
230,397
-
Loan payable from third-party
500,000
-
Notes payable
-
733,996
Accounts payable
5,390,732
4,466,933
Due to a related party
-
246,454
Advance from customers
1,698,526
1,403,628
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
801,422
732,419
Taxes payable
884,694
356,889
Operating lease liabilities - current
142,076
104,088
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
13,006,872
13,318,085
Long term loans
1,919,974
260,299
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
22,582
80,636
TOTAL LIABILITIES
14,949,428
13,659,020
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized, 24,103,749
60
53
Additional paid-in capital
23,050,345
4,695,350
Statutory reserves
343,077
343,077
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
(15,317,791)
2,026,786
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(660,633)
(539,797)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,415,058
6,525,469
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
22,364,486
$
20,184,489
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2023
Revenues - third parties
$
20,381,046
$
17,642,595
$
16,732,688
Revenues - related party
1,050,906
506,649
-
Total Revenues
21,431,952
18,149,244
16,732,688
Cost of revenues - third parties
13,959,008
10,919,792
11,110,545
Cost of revenues - related party
389,148
676,889
210,251
Total cost of revenues
14,348,156
11,596,681
11,320,796
Gross profit
7,083,796
6,552,563
5,411,892
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
1,434,220
2,068,278
871,797
General and administrative expenses
21,809,751
3,162,801
1,036,922
Research and development expenses
898,642
2,879,183
1,341,221
Total operating expenses
24,142,613
8,110,262
3,249,940
(Loss) income from operations
(17,058,817)
(1,557,699)
2,161,952
Other income (expense):
Interest income
29,747
8,691
7,279
Interest expense
(118,124)
(113,657)
(72,197)
Other income, net
105,609
5,821
492,123
Total other income (expense), net
17,232
(99,145)
427,205
(Loss) income before income taxes
(17,041,585)
(1,656,844)
2,589,157
Provision for income taxes
302,992
274,399
255,570
Net (loss) income
(17,344,577)
(1,931,243)
2,333,587
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(120,836)
(281,259)
(105,029)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(17,465,413)
$
(2,212,502)
$
2,228,558
(Loss) earnings per share*
Basic and diluted
$
(0.75)
$
(0.10)
$
0.47
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
23,233,110
20,208,803
20,000,000
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(17,344,577)
$
(1,931,243)
$
2,333,587
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
Depreciation and amortization
290,556
326,471
214,106
Provision for credit losses
1,299,972
1,900
25,335
Deferred tax (benefits) provision expense
(335,241)
(274,609)
11,950
Share-based compensation
18,355,002
-
-
Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
5,775
-
-
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
153,807
62,062
53,307
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,006,149)
(724,911)
(2,817,167)
Accounts receivable a related party
(47,658)
(454,150)
-
Notes receivable
174,226
(257,751)
-
Inventories
780,827
(669,170)
851,308
Prepayments and other assets
(206,843)
97,665
50,862
Advance to vendors
(1,029,372)
(88,917)
(5,119)
Accounts payable
1,159,736
52,879
1,603,497
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
30,075
188,280
115,482
Advance from customers
227,024
493,048
446,802
Taxes payable
506,575
(40,645)
246,100
Due from related parties
-
250,495
-
Operating leases liabilities
(115,118)
(66,909)
(81,121)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,898,617
(3,035,505)
3,048,929
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(164,593)
(3,825,547)
(1,205,784)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, net
3,033
-
-
Acquisition of intangible asset
(4,538)
-
(2,469)
Net cash used in investing activities
(166,098)
(3,825,547)
(1,208,253)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments to related parties
(231,304)
(868,438)
-
Loans from third party
500,000
-
-
Advances from related parties
-
-
325,642
Proceeds from initial public offering
-
4,117,955
-
(Repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes payable, net
(1,145,360)
642,004
(389,894)
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
7,868,480
7,905,066
3,135,195
Repayment of short-term bank loans
(10,042,446)
(4,223,122)
(3,417,645)
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
2,412,528
694,859
-
Repayment of long-term bank loans
(425,183)
(430,813)
-
Payment of offering costs
-
(382,333)
(247,874)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,063,285)
7,455,178
(594,576)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
(263,462)
(117,659)
(88,057)
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
1,405,772
476,467
1,158,043
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
3,323,126
2,846,659
1,688,616
Cash and restricted cash, end of year
$
4,728,898
$
3,323,126
$
2,846,659
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year
Cash
$
4,428,602
$
3,102,865
$
2,739,530
Restricted cash
300,296
220,261
107,129
Cash and restricted cash, end of year
$
4,728,898
$
3,323,126
$
2,846,659
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Cash paid for income tax
$
9,738
$
97,101
$
68,649
Cash paid for interest
$
81,695
$
36,403
$
68,255
Non-cash activities:
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
118,994
$
79,591
$
323,290
Reclassification of deferred offering costs
$
-
$
1,160,781
$
-
Reclassification of construction in progress to inventory
666,327
-
-
SOURCE HUHUTECH International Group Inc.