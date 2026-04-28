HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WUXI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the "Company" or "HUHUTECH"), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, "We delivered solid top-line growth in fiscal year 2025, with total revenue increasing by 18.1% year-over-year to $21.4 million, supported by continued demand for our system integration solutions and a significant ramp-up in product sales. Gross profit also grew steadily, reflecting the resilience of our core business model. Importantly, we began generating initial contributions from our overseas subsidiaries in the United States and Singapore, marking a meaningful step in our global expansion strategy and validating our localized deployment approach. While we reported a net loss for the year, this was primarily driven by an increase in share-based compensation associated with our long-term incentive initiatives following our public listing. Excluding this non-cash impact, our operating performance remained stable, and we achieved positive operating cash flow.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our international footprint, strengthening our product commercialization capabilities, and enhancing operational efficiency. We plan to continue to advance the intelligence and digitalization of our systems, including leveraging digital twin technology and AI-driven analytics to enhance reliability, and meet the increasing technical demands of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. We believe our integrated solutions and growing global presence position us well to capture opportunities in the pan-semiconductor industry and deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.

Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $3.4 million increase in revenue from product sale.

Revenue from system integration projects was $16.63 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 0.2% from $16.59 million in fiscal year 2024, which was due to the expansion of the Company's business in the Japanese market in fiscal year 2025.

Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.2 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 38.1% from $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease in revenue from engineering consulting services was mainly due to a shift of focus on system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.

Revenue from product sales was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 281.1% from $1.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $14.3 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.7% from $11.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $24.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 197.7% from $8.1 million in fiscal year 2024.

Selling expenses were $1.4 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 30.7% from $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the operation decreased consulting service fee by approximately $0.8 million, an increase of advertising expenses approximately $0.2 million.

General and administrative expenses were $21.8 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 589.6% from $3.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The significant increase was contributed by (i) an approximately $18.6 million increase in share-based compensation, (ii) an approximately $1.3 million increase in impairment losses, (iii) a decrease of consulting and audit fees approximately $1.6 million.

Research and development expenses were $0.9 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 68.8% from $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due to (i) a decrease of approximately $1.8 million in technical consulting fees charged by a third party, (ii) a decrease of approximately $0.1 million in material costs and of approximately $0.1 million other expenses.

Net Loss

Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $4.4 million, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was $2.9 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.0 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $0.2 million, compared to $3.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $1.1 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $7.5 million in fiscal year 2024.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the expected completion of the Private Placement, the potential full exercise of the warrant and the additional proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









As of December 31,





2025



2024

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash

$ 4,428,602



$ 3,102,865

Restricted cash



300,296





220,261

Note receivable



86,149





254,092

Accounts receivable, net



9,249,042





9,185,586

Accounts receivable - a related party



516,290





447,703

Inventories



1,103,685





1,175,241

Advance to vendors



1,215,220





150,637

Prepayments and other assets, net



295,738





80,137

Due from related parties



2,292





-

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



17,197,314





14,616,522



















Property, plant and equipment, net



4,277,525





4,978,080

Intangible assets, net



45,115





79,985

Deferred tax assets



684,847





326,087

Right-of-use assets, net



159,685





183,815

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 22,364,486



$ 20,184,489



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short term bank loans

$ 3,359,025



$ 5,273,678

Long-term bank loans - current



230,397





-

Loan payable from third-party



500,000





-

Notes payable



-





733,996

Accounts payable



5,390,732





4,466,933

Due to a related party



-





246,454

Advance from customers



1,698,526





1,403,628

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



801,422





732,419

Taxes payable



884,694





356,889

Operating lease liabilities - current



142,076





104,088

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



13,006,872





13,318,085

Long term loans



1,919,974





260,299

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



22,582





80,636

TOTAL LIABILITIES



14,949,428





13,659,020



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized, 24,103,749

and 21,173,413 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024,

respectively



60





53

Additional paid-in capital



23,050,345





4,695,350

Statutory reserves



343,077





343,077

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings



(15,317,791)





2,026,786

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(660,633)





(539,797)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,415,058





6,525,469

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 22,364,486



$ 20,184,489



HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME









For the Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023





















Revenues - third parties

$ 20,381,046



$ 17,642,595



$ 16,732,688

Revenues - related party



1,050,906





506,649





-

Total Revenues



21,431,952





18,149,244





16,732,688

Cost of revenues - third parties



13,959,008





10,919,792





11,110,545

Cost of revenues - related party



389,148





676,889





210,251

Total cost of revenues



14,348,156





11,596,681





11,320,796

Gross profit



7,083,796





6,552,563





5,411,892



























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



1,434,220





2,068,278





871,797

General and administrative expenses



21,809,751





3,162,801





1,036,922

Research and development expenses



898,642





2,879,183





1,341,221

Total operating expenses



24,142,613





8,110,262





3,249,940

(Loss) income from operations



(17,058,817)





(1,557,699)





2,161,952



























Other income (expense):























Interest income



29,747





8,691





7,279

Interest expense



(118,124)





(113,657)





(72,197)

Other income, net



105,609





5,821





492,123

Total other income (expense), net



17,232





(99,145)





427,205



























(Loss) income before income taxes



(17,041,585)





(1,656,844)





2,589,157



























Provision for income taxes



302,992





274,399





255,570



























Net (loss) income



(17,344,577)





(1,931,243)





2,333,587



























Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation adjustments



(120,836)





(281,259)





(105,029)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (17,465,413)



$ (2,212,502)



$ 2,228,558



























(Loss) earnings per share*























Basic and diluted

$ (0.75)



$ (0.10)



$ 0.47



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding























Basic and diluted



23,233,110





20,208,803





20,000,000



HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net (loss) income

$ (17,344,577)



$ (1,931,243)



$ 2,333,587

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



290,556





326,471





214,106

Provision for credit losses



1,299,972





1,900





25,335

Deferred tax (benefits) provision expense



(335,241)





(274,609)





11,950

Share-based compensation



18,355,002





-





-

Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment



5,775





-





-

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



153,807





62,062





53,307

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(1,006,149)





(724,911)





(2,817,167)

Accounts receivable a related party



(47,658)





(454,150)





-

Notes receivable



174,226





(257,751)





-

Inventories



780,827





(669,170)





851,308

Prepayments and other assets



(206,843)





97,665





50,862

Advance to vendors



(1,029,372)





(88,917)





(5,119)

Accounts payable



1,159,736





52,879





1,603,497

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



30,075





188,280





115,482

Advance from customers



227,024





493,048





446,802

Taxes payable



506,575





(40,645)





246,100

Due from related parties



-





250,495





-

Operating leases liabilities



(115,118)





(66,909)





(81,121)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



2,898,617





(3,035,505)





3,048,929



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(164,593)





(3,825,547)





(1,205,784)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, net



3,033





-





-

Acquisition of intangible asset



(4,538)





-





(2,469)

Net cash used in investing activities



(166,098)





(3,825,547)





(1,208,253)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Payments to related parties



(231,304)





(868,438)





-

Loans from third party



500,000





-





-

Advances from related parties



-





-





325,642

Proceeds from initial public offering



-





4,117,955





-

(Repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes payable, net



(1,145,360)





642,004





(389,894)

Proceeds from short-term bank loans



7,868,480





7,905,066





3,135,195

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(10,042,446)





(4,223,122)





(3,417,645)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



2,412,528





694,859





-

Repayment of long-term bank loans



(425,183)





(430,813)





-

Payment of offering costs



-





(382,333)





(247,874)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(1,063,285)





7,455,178





(594,576)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(263,462)





(117,659)





(88,057)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash



1,405,772





476,467





1,158,043

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year



3,323,126





2,846,659





1,688,616

Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$ 4,728,898



$ 3,323,126



$ 2,846,659



























Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year























Cash

$ 4,428,602



$ 3,102,865



$ 2,739,530

Restricted cash



300,296





220,261





107,129

Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$ 4,728,898



$ 3,323,126



$ 2,846,659



























Supplemental cash flow disclosures:























Cash paid for income tax

$ 9,738



$ 97,101



$ 68,649

Cash paid for interest

$ 81,695



$ 36,403



$ 68,255



























Non-cash activities:























Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 118,994



$ 79,591



$ 323,290

Reclassification of deferred offering costs

$ -



$ 1,160,781



$ -

Reclassification of construction in progress to inventory



666,327





-





-



SOURCE HUHUTECH International Group Inc.