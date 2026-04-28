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WKN: A40THB | ISIN: KYG464401143 | Ticker-Symbol: B180
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 15:25
8,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,60016:05
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WUXI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the "Company" or "HUHUTECH"), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, "We delivered solid top-line growth in fiscal year 2025, with total revenue increasing by 18.1% year-over-year to $21.4 million, supported by continued demand for our system integration solutions and a significant ramp-up in product sales. Gross profit also grew steadily, reflecting the resilience of our core business model. Importantly, we began generating initial contributions from our overseas subsidiaries in the United States and Singapore, marking a meaningful step in our global expansion strategy and validating our localized deployment approach. While we reported a net loss for the year, this was primarily driven by an increase in share-based compensation associated with our long-term incentive initiatives following our public listing. Excluding this non-cash impact, our operating performance remained stable, and we achieved positive operating cash flow.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our international footprint, strengthening our product commercialization capabilities, and enhancing operational efficiency. We plan to continue to advance the intelligence and digitalization of our systems, including leveraging digital twin technology and AI-driven analytics to enhance reliability, and meet the increasing technical demands of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. We believe our integrated solutions and growing global presence position us well to capture opportunities in the pan-semiconductor industry and deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.
  • Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $3.4 million increase in revenue from product sale.

  • Revenue from system integration projects was $16.63 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 0.2% from $16.59 million in fiscal year 2024, which was due to the expansion of the Company's business in the Japanese market in fiscal year 2025.
  • Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.2 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 38.1% from $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease in revenue from engineering consulting services was mainly due to a shift of focus on system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.
  • Revenue from product sales was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 281.1% from $1.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $14.3 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.7% from $11.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $24.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 197.7% from $8.1 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Selling expenses were $1.4 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 30.7% from $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the operation decreased consulting service fee by approximately $0.8 million, an increase of advertising expenses approximately $0.2 million.
  • General and administrative expenses were $21.8 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 589.6% from $3.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The significant increase was contributed by (i) an approximately $18.6 million increase in share-based compensation, (ii) an approximately $1.3 million increase in impairment losses, (iii) a decrease of consulting and audit fees approximately $1.6 million.
  • Research and development expenses were $0.9 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 68.8% from $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due to (i) a decrease of approximately $1.8 million in technical consulting fees charged by a third party, (ii) a decrease of approximately $0.1 million in material costs and of approximately $0.1 million other expenses.

Net Loss

Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $4.4 million, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was $2.9 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.0 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $0.2 million, compared to $3.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $1.1 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $7.5 million in fiscal year 2024.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the expected completion of the Private Placement, the potential full exercise of the warrant and the additional proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






As of

December 31,




2025



2024


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash


$

4,428,602



$

3,102,865


Restricted cash



300,296




220,261


Note receivable



86,149




254,092


Accounts receivable, net



9,249,042




9,185,586


Accounts receivable - a related party



516,290




447,703


Inventories



1,103,685




1,175,241


Advance to vendors



1,215,220




150,637


Prepayments and other assets, net



295,738




80,137


Due from related parties



2,292




-


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



17,197,314




14,616,522











Property, plant and equipment, net



4,277,525




4,978,080


Intangible assets, net



45,115




79,985


Deferred tax assets



684,847




326,087


Right-of-use assets, net



159,685




183,815


TOTAL ASSETS


$

22,364,486



$

20,184,489











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Short term bank loans


$

3,359,025



$

5,273,678


Long-term bank loans - current



230,397




-


Loan payable from third-party



500,000




-


Notes payable



-




733,996


Accounts payable



5,390,732




4,466,933


Due to a related party



-




246,454


Advance from customers



1,698,526




1,403,628


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



801,422




732,419


Taxes payable



884,694




356,889


Operating lease liabilities - current



142,076




104,088


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



13,006,872




13,318,085


Long term loans



1,919,974




260,299


Operating lease liabilities - non-current



22,582




80,636


TOTAL LIABILITIES



14,949,428




13,659,020











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized, 24,103,749
and 21,173,413 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024,
respectively



60




53


Additional paid-in capital



23,050,345




4,695,350


Statutory reserves



343,077




343,077


(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings



(15,317,791)




2,026,786


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(660,633)




(539,797)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,415,058




6,525,469


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

22,364,486



$

20,184,489


HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME






For the Years Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2023












Revenues - third parties


$

20,381,046



$

17,642,595



$

16,732,688


Revenues - related party



1,050,906




506,649




-


Total Revenues



21,431,952




18,149,244




16,732,688


Cost of revenues - third parties



13,959,008




10,919,792




11,110,545


Cost of revenues - related party



389,148




676,889




210,251


Total cost of revenues



14,348,156




11,596,681




11,320,796


Gross profit



7,083,796




6,552,563




5,411,892















Operating expenses:













Selling expenses



1,434,220




2,068,278




871,797


General and administrative expenses



21,809,751




3,162,801




1,036,922


Research and development expenses



898,642




2,879,183




1,341,221


Total operating expenses



24,142,613




8,110,262




3,249,940


(Loss) income from operations



(17,058,817)




(1,557,699)




2,161,952















Other income (expense):













Interest income



29,747




8,691




7,279


Interest expense



(118,124)




(113,657)




(72,197)


Other income, net



105,609




5,821




492,123


Total other income (expense), net



17,232




(99,145)




427,205















(Loss) income before income taxes



(17,041,585)




(1,656,844)




2,589,157















Provision for income taxes



302,992




274,399




255,570















Net (loss) income



(17,344,577)




(1,931,243)




2,333,587















Other comprehensive loss













Foreign currency translation adjustments



(120,836)




(281,259)




(105,029)


Comprehensive (loss) income


$

(17,465,413)



$

(2,212,502)



$

2,228,558















(Loss) earnings per share*













Basic and diluted


$

(0.75)



$

(0.10)



$

0.47















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic and diluted



23,233,110




20,208,803




20,000,000


HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






For the Years Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities:










Net (loss) income


$

(17,344,577)



$

(1,931,243)



$

2,333,587


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



290,556




326,471




214,106


Provision for credit losses



1,299,972




1,900




25,335


Deferred tax (benefits) provision expense



(335,241)




(274,609)




11,950


Share-based compensation



18,355,002




-




-


Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment



5,775




-




-


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



153,807




62,062




53,307


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(1,006,149)




(724,911)




(2,817,167)


Accounts receivable a related party



(47,658)




(454,150)




-


Notes receivable



174,226




(257,751)




-


Inventories



780,827




(669,170)




851,308


Prepayments and other assets



(206,843)




97,665




50,862


Advance to vendors



(1,029,372)




(88,917)




(5,119)


Accounts payable



1,159,736




52,879




1,603,497


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



30,075




188,280




115,482


Advance from customers



227,024




493,048




446,802


Taxes payable



506,575




(40,645)




246,100


Due from related parties



-




250,495




-


Operating leases liabilities



(115,118)




(66,909)




(81,121)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



2,898,617




(3,035,505)




3,048,929















Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(164,593)




(3,825,547)




(1,205,784)


Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, net



3,033




-




-


Acquisition of intangible asset



(4,538)




-




(2,469)


Net cash used in investing activities



(166,098)




(3,825,547)




(1,208,253)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Payments to related parties



(231,304)




(868,438)




-


Loans from third party



500,000




-




-


Advances from related parties



-




-




325,642


Proceeds from initial public offering



-




4,117,955




-


(Repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes payable, net



(1,145,360)




642,004




(389,894)


Proceeds from short-term bank loans



7,868,480




7,905,066




3,135,195


Repayment of short-term bank loans



(10,042,446)




(4,223,122)




(3,417,645)


Proceeds from long-term bank loans



2,412,528




694,859




-


Repayment of long-term bank loans



(425,183)




(430,813)




-


Payment of offering costs



-




(382,333)




(247,874)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(1,063,285)




7,455,178




(594,576)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(263,462)




(117,659)




(88,057)


Net increase in cash and restricted cash



1,405,772




476,467




1,158,043


Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year



3,323,126




2,846,659




1,688,616


Cash and restricted cash, end of year


$

4,728,898



$

3,323,126



$

2,846,659















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year













Cash


$

4,428,602



$

3,102,865



$

2,739,530


Restricted cash



300,296




220,261




107,129


Cash and restricted cash, end of year


$

4,728,898



$

3,323,126



$

2,846,659















Supplemental cash flow disclosures:













Cash paid for income tax


$

9,738



$

97,101



$

68,649


Cash paid for interest


$

81,695



$

36,403



$

68,255















Non-cash activities:













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations


$

118,994



$

79,591



$

323,290


Reclassification of deferred offering costs


$

-



$

1,160,781



$

-


Reclassification of construction in progress to inventory



666,327




-




-


SOURCE HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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