Enlivex Ltd.: Enlivex Treasury Update: Total RAIN Holdings Rise to 78,819,756,062 Tokens as of April 27, 2026, Representing an Aggregated Value of $567 Million

New acquisitions from Rain Foundation underlines Enlivex's disciplined prediction markets treasury strategy

Nes-Ziona, Israel, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, "Enlivex" or the "Company"), a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury, today announced that as of April 27, 2026, Enlivex's total RAIN holdings increased to 78,819,756,062 tokens, which had a total value of $567 million1-

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D, CEO of Enlivex, said, "Securing additional RAIN at a material discount to recent market prices reflects our disciplined treasury strategy that we believe may potentially create additional shareholder value. Our approach is supported by what we are seeing in the broader industry: growing Institutional appetite for exposure to prediction markets."

Enlivex's most recent acquisitions of RAIN tokens were made via partial exercises of the Company's option to acquire up to 272,121,212,121 RAIN tokens from the Rain Foundation, which independently oversees the decentralized prediction markets Rain protocol, at a purchase price of $0.0033 per RAIN token. The option's expiration date is Dec. 31, 2027. The option's exercise price represents an approximately 55% discount to RAIN's closing price on April 27, 2026

About Enlivex (Nasdaq: ENLV)

Enlivex is a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury. The Company is advancing Allocetra, an advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy targeting inflammatory conditions associated with aging, with a primary focus on age-related osteoarthritis.

In addition to its clinical programs, Enlivex operates a prediction markets treasury strategy built around the RAIN token, which is the token of the Rain protocol, a leading decentralized prediction markets infrastructure. This dual strategy combines the development of quality longevity therapeutics with exposure to the emerging prediction markets ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would," "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "target," "has the potential to," "goal," and other words of similar meaning, including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; the assets to be held by the Company; the expected future market, price, trading activity, and liquidity of the RAIN token; the impact of expanded exchange listings and increased token liquidity on market participation and accessibility; the potential effects of digital asset liquidity on the liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares; macroeconomic, political, and regulatory conditions surrounding digital assets; the Company's plans for value creation and strategic positioning; market size and growth opportunities; regulatory conditions; competitive position; technological and market trends; future financial condition and performance; expected clinical trial results; market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments; and the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA programs. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political, and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price, trading volume, and liquidity of RAIN and other cryptocurrencies; risks associated with digital asset exchange listings, trading venues, and market infrastructure; the risk that the price and liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares may be correlated with the price or liquidity of the digital assets it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company operates; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory, and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT

Shachar Shlosberger, CFO

Enlivex Ltd.

shachar@enlivex.com

1 Valuation is calculated using the closing price of the RAIN token as provided by https://coinmarketcap.com