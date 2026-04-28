Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Autris (OTC: AUTR) ("Autris" or the "Company"), the developer of Veritas Villages, freedom-focused, self-sustaining communities across Latin America and the Caribbean, announced that it will host a live virtual investor webinar titled "Land, Lifestyle, and Bitcoin: Investor Overview of Autris Group" on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The briefing will feature Autris CEO and Co-Founder Patrick Hiebert and members of the leadership team, who will provide an overview of the Company's origin, strategy, and multi-country development pipeline. The presentation will cover how Autris is developing freedom-oriented, self-sustaining communities across Latin America, highlight traction at its flagship Veritas Village Coronado project in Panama, and outline additional opportunities in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and other target markets.

Management will also share a high-level financial snapshot and discuss near-term milestones, including project build-out, sales activity, and capital plans. In addition, the webinar will explain how Autris integrates a Bitcoin-forward strategy into its operating model, accepting Bitcoin for property purchases and maintaining a Bitcoin treasury component that sits on top of its core real-estate business.

The webinar will be streamed simultaneously on LinkedIn and YouTube at the following links:

LinkedIn

YouTube

A replay will be made available following the event on the Company's website and social media channels.

About Autris Group

Autris (OTC: AUTR) develops freedom-focused, self-sustaining communities and agroforestry projects across Latin America and the Caribbean. Through its Veritas Villages and Vida Verde brands, the Company combines residential real estate, income-producing farmland, and a Bitcoin-forward transaction strategy to serve a growing market of global, "free-living" residents and investors. Further information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294390

Source: Autris