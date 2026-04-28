Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Walhalla Gold Corp. (CSE: WAU) ("Walhalla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will commence trading on Wednesday April 29, 2026 under the symbol "WAU". Walhalla Gold owns the Wahalla Gold Project located in Victoria, Australia.1

Highlights:

Walhalla Gold Project, located in Victoria, Australia, has a prolific history of gold production, with total historic production reported of 1,510,309 ounces at a grade of 33.59 g/t gold (GeoVic, 2020).2

Walhalla Gold Project is district-scale 1,230 sq km land package with both advanced stage and greenfield targets.

Cohens Reef, with historic production reported of 1,480,000 ounces at a grade of 32.2 g/t gold, was the major focus of past exploration and development. Historic drilling at depth suggests multiple shoots, extensions and repeat structures occur near old mine developments.

Additional to targeting repeat structures in the Cohens Reef area, other high-priority targets include the greenfield Pinnacles Target, where notable soil geochemistry has highlighted a 400m x 1,100m gold mineralized aplitic dyke containing disseminated sulphides, outcropping at surface.

Pinnacles target is fully permitted, accessible, and ready for immediate drilling.

Walhalla Gold Project

Located in the state of Victoria (Figure 1), the district-scale Walhalla Gold Project consists of 1,230 sqkm2 of concessions. Cohens Reef is one of the largest and most productive gold-bearing quartz reefs ever discovered in Victoria and the Company's early exploration will target the identification of potential repeat structures nearby old developments. In addition to multiple areas with past historic production such as Cohens Reef, the Walhalla Gold Project contains high-priority greenfield targets such as Pinnacles where extensive soil geochemistry has highlighted a 400m x 1,100m gold mineralized aplitic dyke which contains disseminated sulphides and outcrops at surface. The Pinnacles target is fully permitted, accessible, and ready for immediate drilling.

Highlights of the Walhalla Belt:

History of gold production, with total historic production reported of 1,510,309 ounces at a grade of 33.59 g/t gold (GeoVic, 2020).

Large (1,230 km 2 ) land package comprising numerous occurrences and historic mines hosting epizonal-style gold mineralization, most with no modern drilling or exploration.

) land package comprising numerous occurrences and historic mines hosting epizonal-style gold mineralization, most with no modern drilling or exploration. Cohen's Reef: historic production from laminated quartz veins within a single mineralized shoot down to 1,120m. Historic drilling at depth suggests multiple shoots and extensions (e.g. 4.25m @ 11.15 g/t Au from 258.4m).

Longfellows Reef: Located 1 kilometer west of and parallel to Cohens Reef, comprises old gold workings over a strike length of 1.5km. Grab samples* from the main adit returned 200m @ 4.95 g/t Au and 75m @ 4.1 g/t Au.

Pinnacles: A 400m by 1,100m zone of sulphide mineralization associated with disseminated sulphide in aplitic dykes and quartz stockwork veins in silicified sedimentary rocks. Highlight channel sampling includes 81.6m @ 1.02 g/t Au and 18.0m @ 3.28 g/t Au.





Figure 1: Walhalla Within Regional Context, Victoria, Australia

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Details of Walhalla Gold Spinco, Acquisition of Finco and Concurrent Financing

Pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), Walhalla Gold was spun out from Great Pacific Gold Corp. on the basis of one common share of Walhalla Gold for every one share of GPAC (the "Spin Out"). As a result of the Spin Out, Walhalla Gold issued a total of 152,310,965 common shares to the shareholders of GPAC (see news release on December 12, 2025).

As set forth under the Arrangement and prior to the listing on the CSE, Walhalla Gold acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 1537559 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco"). The acquisition of Finco was carried out by three-cornered amalgamation whereby Walhalla Gold issued one common share to the shareholders of Finco for every common share of Finco (the "Finco Acquisition"). Prior to the Concurrent Financing (as defined below), Finco had 25,000,001 common shares issued and outstanding.

A non-brokered private placement of 35,025,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $7,005,000 was completed in connection to the Finco Acquisition (the "Concurrent Financing"). Under the Concurrent Financing, a total of $69,600 finders fees was paid and 140,000 common shares were issued to finders.

As a result of the Spin Out, Finco Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing, the total issued and outstanding common shares of Walhalla Gold is 212,335,966 common shares.

Mick Carew was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Samantha Shorter as Chief Financial Officer of Walhalla Gold. The board is comprised of Mick Carew, Samantha Shorter, Jamie Burns and Michael Moore.

The proceeds of the Concurrent Financing will be used for drilling and exploration on the Walhalla Gold Project as well as general and administrative expenses.





Figure 2: Walhalla Gold Project and Pinnacles Target Geochemistry Results, Victoria Australia

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Additional Information:

The Walhalla Gold Project consists of the following Exploration Licenses (EL's): Kevington EL8538, Enoch's Point EL7219, Loch Flyne EL6363, Harbinger EL7215, Woods Point EL6321, Pinnacles EL7307, Walhalla North EL7289, Walhalla EL7297 and Cooper's Creek EL7300. GeoVic is a State Government of Victoria source (GeoVic 2020 is the publication).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Moore, P. Geo., Director of Walhalla Gold Corp, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Moore is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The QP has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

For reference: g/t = grams per tonne, Au = gold, m = metres, km2 = square kilometers

* Rock grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted 10,000,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. Each option is exercisable at $0.20 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Company

Michael Carew, CEO and Director of the Company

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performances. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulation. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294522

Source: Walhalla Gold Corp.