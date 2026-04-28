Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - The #1 digital marketing agency in the USA, HigherVisibility, has released a full rebuild of its proprietary reporting dashboard, Insite, marking the platform's most significant update in more than eight years.

HigherVisibility announces a rebuilt Insite dashboard after more than 8 years

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The update focuses on performance, usability, and infrastructure, supporting faster reporting across SEO, paid media, and broader search visibility programs. Existing client data, reports, and historical metrics remain unchanged within the new environment.

Insite is used by HigherVisibility clients to track marketing performance across channels, including SEO, paid media, and web analytics. The rebuild addresses long-standing limitations in speed and interface design, while preparing the platform for expanded functionality.

Key updates include:

Faster page load times across reports and dashboards

across reports and dashboards A simplified interface designed to reduce navigation time

designed to reduce navigation time A new underlying architecture that supports faster rollout of future features

According to the company, the rebuild was completed without disrupting access to existing client data or reporting structures.

"Clients rely on Insite to understand how their marketing is performing," said Adam Heitzman at HigherVisibility. "This update improves how quickly they can access that information and gives us the flexibility to continue improving the platform."

The company plans to introduce additional features to Insite following the rebuild, supported by the updated system architecture.

The updated Insite dashboard is now available to HigherVisibility clients.

About HigherVisibility

HigherVisibility is a digital marketing agency that provides SEO, paid media, web design, and analytics services for businesses across multiple industries. The agency builds and manages performance-focused marketing programs supported by proprietary reporting tools, including its Insite dashboard, which is used to track and analyze campaign performance for clients. HigherVisibility works with organizations ranging from small businesses to enterprise-level brands.

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Source: DesignRush