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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
95 Leser
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Glidewell Expands Next-Day Crown Service to BruxZir Esthetic

Leading esthetic monolithic zirconia now available in as little as 21 hours after scan submission

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / The Next-Day service from Glidewell is expanding to include BruxZir Esthetic. Now, this service delivers the leading esthetic monolithic zirconia restoration to dental offices in as little as 21 hours after scan submission. Next-Day BruxZir Esthetic gives dentists access to beautiful crowns and bridges ready to seat tomorrow.

"Dentists across the U.S. now rely on our Next-Day BruxZir Full-Strength service, not just for emergency cases, but also as the everyday standard of care in their practices," said Jim Glidewell, CDT, company founder and president. "With BruxZir Esthetic crowns and bridges now available at this same speed, it gives dentists the means to make next-day delivery the standard of care for the anterior as well."

The Next-Day BruxZir service creates new flexibility that practices can put to work immediately. Unexpected cancellations become opportunities: Dentists can reach out to the next patient and invite them to receive their crown ahead of schedule, turning a gap into a productive visit. If a temporary falls off, there's no need to schedule a separate visit to refit it, now that the permanent crown arrives overnight. The patient can simply come in immediately for the final seating, and dentists get to eliminate what would have been a non-revenue-generating appointment.

The Next-Day service is powered by Glidewell's automated digital ecosystem, which combines AI, robotics and precision manufacturing technologies to create an end-to-end workflow where cases move seamlessly from intraoral scan to finished crown. This proprietary system eliminates variability and boosts quality, leading to more predictable outcomes at an unprecedented scale and pace.

Dentists can submit a digital scan by 2:00 p.m. to receive the completed BruxZir Esthetic restoration by 10:30 a.m. the following morning, ready for immediate seating. No special workflows or new equipment are required. Early adopters have reported higher treatment plan acceptance, with patients happy to agree to shortened treatment times.

The Next-Day BruxZir Esthetic service reflects Glidewell's vision of building the operating system for modern dentistry. The company is committed to developing and investing in innovations that are open, flexible and designed for real-world practitioners - delivering solutions that protect chair time, reduce friction points and help practices grow.

Next-Day BruxZir Esthetic is available for crowns and bridges of up to three units and is backed by the BruxZir Lifetime Warranty. FedEx Priority Overnight shipping is included with every case.

For more information on Next-Day BruxZir Esthetic, visit glidewell.com/next-day.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-expands-next-day-crown-service-to-bruxzirr-esthetic-1159465

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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