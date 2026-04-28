Addison Group Marks Enhanced Investment in Consulting, Hires Will Hinde as President of Consulting Services

Will Hinde's deep experience helps usher in the next phase of consulting growth and innovation

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Addison Group, a national leader in Talent Solutions and Consulting Services, announced today the appointment of Will Hinde as President, Consulting Services. This announcement marks a significant investment made by Addison Group in its Consulting business, its market position, and, most importantly, its people.

Will Hinde's appointment as President of Consulting Services ensures Addison Group maintains a growth focus and sustained competitive advantage through this investment in its Consulting business and brands, while continuing to evolve a strong go-to-market strategy. With over 25 years of consulting experience, Will is committed to growth, collaboration, and transformation. Before Addison Group, Will served as the Managing Partner and Head of Industry at West Monroe. He also has held various leadership roles at Diamond Management & Technology Consultants (now PwC), Fidelity National Financial, Avanade, and Accenture.

"As President of Consulting Services, Will Hinde will lead Addison Group into its next era of increased growth and client satisfaction for our esteemed Consulting brands. I firmly believe that we are positioned to win in 2026, and this begins with investing in our company and the industries we serve. Will is a great addition to the Addison Group team, and we are all looking forward to what we will accomplish together." ~ Thomas Moran, CEO, Addison Group

Addison Group's Consulting brands bridge client challenges by pairing highly talented consultants with bespoke services tailored to client needs. By coupling its award-winning Talent Solutions offerings with its Consulting business and high-performing teams, Addison Group is further positioning itself to deliver value to clients at all stages of their business lifecycles. Dedicated to innovation and evolution, investments like this place Addison Group as a partner of choice for companies looking to achieve long-term success, both internally and externally.

"I am excited to join this highly regarded and recognized company and look forward to partnering with such incredibly talented leaders and consultants. Together we will build on Addison Group's unwavering commitment to its employees, while creating and delivering exceptional, measurable value to our clients." ~ Will Hinde, President, Consulting Services

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a renowned leader in Talent Solutions and Consulting Services, delivering top-tier talent and consulting expertise nationwide. Praised for its People-First approach, Addison Group has been recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in the country by Forbes, Staffing Industry Analysts, and others. Dedicated to innovating and evolving to meet business needs, Addison Group's comprehensive service offerings are supported by its portfolio of specialized brands: Addison Group Talent Solutions (AGTS), AIM Consulting, ArcLight Consulting, Bridgepoint Consulting, DLC, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and Mondo.

Media Contact:

Anna Lonsway

anna.lonsway@addisongroup.com

SOURCE: Addison Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/addison-group-marks-enhanced-investment-in-consulting-hires-will-1159581