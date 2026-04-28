Haven Safety Corporation: NAEM Publishes Landmark Research on AI in EHS and Sustainability, Sponsored by Haven Safety AI

New Industry Research Highlights How AI Is Reshaping Safety, Risk Management and Operational Decision-Making Across Global Enterprises

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Haven Safety AI today announced the publication of a new industry research report developed in collaboration with the National Association for Environmental Management (NAEM), titled "The State of AI in EHS and Sustainability." The report provides a comprehensive, research-based view into how artificial intelligence is being adopted across Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S) functions, including key use cases, adoption drivers, and implementation challenges.

Based on input from corporate EHS and sustainability leaders, the report examines how organizations are leveraging AI to move beyond manual, compliance-driven processes toward more proactive, data-driven risk management. It also highlights where companies are seeing early success, as well as the barriers that continue to slow broader adoption.

The findings reinforce a broader industry shift: EHS functions are evolving from periodic, reactive workflows to continuous, technology-enabled risk management powered by real-time data, automation, and advanced analytics.

"This research makes one thing clear: AI is no longer a future concept in safety and sustainability, it is already reshaping how leading organizations identify risk, investigate incidents, and prevent future harm," said Joseph Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven Safety AI. "What's emerging is a new operating model for EHS - one that is faster, more consistent, and grounded in data. At Haven, we see this every day in how AI can augment safety teams, elevate the quality of investigations, and ultimately help organizations prevent serious incidents before they occur."

The report also underscores the growing strategic importance of AI in EHS. Organizations are increasingly turning to AI to improve data quality, uncover hidden risks, and enable predictive insights that were previously difficult to achieve through manual processes.

"AI is rapidly becoming a critical capability for EHS and sustainability leaders," said Carol Singer, Executive Director of NAEM. "Our research shows that organizations are not just experimenting with AI; they are beginning to integrate it into core workflows to improve decision-making, strengthen compliance, and drive better operational outcomes. This report is designed to help leaders understand where AI is delivering value today and how to approach adoption responsibly."

The publication comes at a time when EHS leaders face increasing regulatory complexity, rising expectations for transparency, and growing pressure to improve safety outcomes with limited resources. AI is emerging as a critical enabler in addressing these challenges - helping organizations shift from reactive incident management to proactive risk prevention.

Haven Safety AI sponsored the research as part of its broader commitment to advancing the application of AI in workplace safety and supporting the EHS community with practical, data-driven insights.

The full report, "The State of AI in EHS and Sustainability," is available through Haven Safety AI.

About Haven

Haven Safety AI, a product of Haven Safety Corporation, provides an AI-native platform for incident investigations, root cause analysis, and proactive risk reduction. By combining artificial intelligence with a structured industry knowledge graph, Haven helps organizations capture frontline insights, analyze systemic causes, and continuously improve safety performance. For more information, visit www.havensafety.com .

Media Contact: jane@havensafety.com

About NAEM

The National Association for Environmental Management is the leading professional association for EHS and sustainability decision-makers. NAEM provides benchmarking, research, and peer-led insights to help corporate leaders advance environmental stewardship, safety performance, and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.naem.org.

SOURCE: Haven Safety Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/naem-publishes-landmark-research-on-ai-in-ehs-and-sustainability-1160209