AmeriLife: Vertical Vision Financial Marketing's Jimmy Underwood Named Excellence Awardee in 2026 InvestmentNews Awards

Industry Leader Recognized as Wholesaler of the Year in Prestigious National Awards Program in Partnership with Prudential

KENNESAW, GA AND CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Vertical Vision Financial Marketing (V2/V2 Financial Marketing), a leading insurance marketing organization specializing in annuity products and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC, announced today that Jimmy Underwood has been named an Excellence Awardee in the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards in partnership with Prudential.

Underwood was recognized in the highly competitive Wholesaler of the Year category, an honor that celebrates outstanding professionals who are redefining the future of wealth management through innovation, integrity, and impact.

The InvestmentNews Awards shine a spotlight on the professionals and firms whose resilience, insight, and dedication to informing and empowering wealth management professionals exemplify the industry's highest standards.

"We are incredibly proud of Jimmy's recognition as an Excellence Awardee in the InvestmentNews Awards," said Chris Seats, Principal, V2 Financial Marketing. "This honor reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence, his dedication to supporting financial professionals, and his remarkable ability to deliver results that truly make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. Jimmy exemplifies the values that V2 and AmeriLife hold dear, and this recognition is well-deserved."

Underwood's selection as an Excellence Awardee in the Wholesaler of the Year category underscores his exceptional contributions to the wealth management industry. His work at V2 Financial Marketing has been instrumental in helping financial professionals grow their practices through exclusive marketing programs, sales coaching, and dedicated support systems that drive meaningful results.

"Jimmy's recognition as an Excellence Awardee in the InvestmentNews Awards is a testament to his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the financial professionals we serve," said Todd Buchanan, President, AmeriLife Wealth and President and CEO of Crump Life Insurance Services. "His ability to build meaningful relationships, deliver innovative solutions, and consistently drive results exemplifies the very best of what we strive to achieve at AmeriLife and V2 Financial Marketing. This honor is well-deserved, and we're proud to have Jimmy as part of our team."

V2 Financial Marketing, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, has established itself as a leading force in appointment setting and dollar-maximization marketing within the financial and insurance sectors. As an affiliate of AmeriLife, a national wealth and health distributor, V2 leverages its extensive resources to drive growth in financial advisory businesses nationwide.

The 2026 InvestmentNews Awards will culminate in a live celebration on June 24, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, where Excellence Awardees and winners across all categories will be honored.

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About V2 Financial Marketing

V2 Financial Marketing (Vertical Vision) is an Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) that has established itself as a leading force in appointment setting and dollar-maximization within the financial and insurance sectors. As an AmeriLife affiliate, V2 leverages extensive resources to drive growth in financial advisory businesses. Dedicated to elevating financial professionals, V2 focuses on growing producers' practices through exclusive marketing programs, sales coaching, and dedicated back-office support. For more information, visit V2fm.com.

About InvestmentNews Awards

The InvestmentNews Awards celebrate excellence in wealth management by recognizing the professionals and firms who are redefining the industry through innovation, integrity, and impact. The awards honor those whose work exemplifies the highest standards in serving wealth management professionals and their clients. For more information, visit InvestmentNewsAwards.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertical-vision-financial-marketings-jimmy-underwood-named-excel-1161320