A.D. Banker: Small?Advisory?Firms Are Playing by the Same Rules?without?the Same?Resources?

New IAR CE?requirements?are spreading state by state - and for small practices, keeping up is a full-time job most?can't?afford to hire for?

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Running a small investment advisory firm is a lot like being a one-person band. From advising clients and managing relationships, to handling the paperwork and, somewhere in there, making sure everyone's CE requirements by state are done correctly before December 31st, the workload adds up quickly. And for the roughly 180,000 Investment Adviser Representatives (IARs) registered across the country, that last responsibility just got more complicated.

Twenty-four U.S. jurisdictions have adopted the NASAA IAR CE model rule, and the list of states keeps growing. That means registered IARs in those states must complete 12 hours of approved CE every year - six in Ethics and Professional Responsibility and six in Products and Practice, as outlined by NASAA. The requirement doesn't get smaller based on the size of the firm or office; in fact, the adoption curve of the IAR CE requirements is accelerating, which means firms will feel, if not already, how the complexity is amplified with advisers in multiple states, where the state's effective date and enforcement policies may vary slightly.

Research from RIA Compliance Technology shows that a typical 10-employee RIA firm spends approximately $29,200 per year and more than 652 hours - over 80 full workdays - managing compliance manually. For a solo practitioner or a small team, those numbers don't shrink. They just get harder to justify.

"Small firms face the same regulatory obligations as large institutions," said Kimberly Flewelling, National Securities Expert at A.D. Banker. "The difference is that a large firm has a compliance team to manage all of it. A small firm might have one person doing three jobs. We built our adviser CE tracking software so the person wearing many hats gets their time back."

When IAR continuing education doesn't get done (or doesn't get tracked properly), the consequences show up in public. A missed deadline triggers a CE Inactive status that appears directly on IAPD and BrokerCheck, the same places clients and regulators check credentials. That's not a back office problem and quickly becomes a trust problem.

A.D. Banker's IAR CE platform gives small firms the same infrastructure as larger ones: a centralized dashboard to track adviser completions, automated reporting for audit season (which feels like every season to a small firm) and NASAA-aligned courses built to be completed efficiently. The IAR CE Total Access Package starts at $59 per learner for 12 months of unlimited access, with a limited-time discount of $35/year.

The courses cover the topics advisers deal with each week, including anti-money laundering, annuity suitability, cybersecurity, financial exploitation, and more. Each one is built for a busy professional who doesn't have hours to burn on outdated, irrelevant content.

For small firms that have been painstakingly managing CE with nothing but a spreadsheet and a reminder calendar, there is a better way. And it doesn't require an enterprise contract.

Firms and individuals can contact Sales@ADBanker.com or visit the IAR CE info at ADBanker.com to get started.

NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

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SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/small%e2%80%afadvisory%e2%80%affirms-are-playing-by-the-same-rules%e2%80%afwithout%e2%80%afthe-same%e2%80%afresources-1161348