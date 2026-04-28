Dispatch Welcomes Larry Klein as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth

Dispatch appoints a seasoned logistics leader to accelerate revenue growth and expand enterprise partnerships.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Dispatch, the leading last-mile delivery logistics platform, today announced the appointment of Larry Klein as Vice President of Sales. A seasoned logistics and supply chain leader with more than two decades of experience, Klein will lead Dispatch's sales organization as the company continues to scale its enterprise footprint and expand its market leadership.

Klein brings over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams across the transportation and logistics sector. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles at organizations including Bringg, Echo Global Logistics, RR Donnelley Logistics, where he helped enterprise customers develop and optimize supply chain solutions across industries such as healthcare, retail, and distribution.

"Larry's deep expertise in logistics, combined with his proven ability to scale sales organizations and deliver customer-centric solutions, makes him an exceptional addition to the Dispatch leadership team," said Andrew Leone, CEO of Dispatch. "As we continue to invest in innovation and expand our enterprise reach, Larry will play a critical role in helping our clients unlock greater efficiency, visibility, and control in the last mile."

Klein joins Dispatch at a pivotal time, as demand for integrated, technology-driven delivery logistics solutions continues to grow. His track record of aligning sales strategy with customer outcomes will further strengthen Dispatch's ability to serve complex enterprise needs.

"I'm thrilled to join Dispatch at such an exciting stage of growth," said Klein. "Dispatch has built a powerful platform that is redefining how businesses approach last-mile delivery. I look forward to working with the team to expand our impact, deepen customer partnerships, and drive continued success."

Klein will be responsible for leading Dispatch's sales strategy, expanding its customer base, and strengthening relationships with enterprise partners nationwide.

About Dispatch: Dispatch redefines the future of last-mile logistics. Its flagship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that unifies owned fleets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the power of a verified and vetted professional driver network, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.