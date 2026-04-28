Tenstorrent Enables AI At Scale with Industry-Leading Performance Deployed on Novel Networked AI Architecture

Tenstorrent GalaxyTM Blackhole delivers general-purpose AI with native scale-out for winning performance in AI video generation and LLMs - prefill and decode.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Tenstorrent, the AI compute company led by CEO, Jim Keller, announces today general availability of Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole deployed at scale, delivering industry-leading general-purpose AI performance. Other solutions require bolting together separate accelerators across fragmented infrastructure. Tenstorrent's Networked AI delivers them natively - compute, memory, and networking unified into a single system optimized for real-world AI workloads.

Leading Industry Performance, Affordable Prices

General-purpose means leading performance on every workload defining modern AI, not specializing in one. Tenstorrent Galaxy tops video generation, large-context LLM inference in both prefill and decode, and the full range of model architectures shipping today.

See it for yourself on Friday, May 1st at 1:30pm PT at Tenstorrent's launch event, TT-Deploy. Watch the livestream: https://tenstorrent.com/deploy

10x Faster Real-time High-quality AI Video Generation

AI Video Generation on Tenstorrent Galaxy is 10x faster than leading GPU systems. In collaboration with Prodia, the industry's fastest video generation is now 10x faster running on a Tenstorrent Galaxy supercluster and generating 720p, 81-frame video in brisk 2.4 seconds. Run state-of-the-art video models and generate high quality videos faster on Tenstorrent Galaxy superclusters.

"We were already leading the Artificial Analysis leaderboard, and working with Tenstorrent allowed us to unlock another 10x improvement in video generation speed. The integration was seamless, and the performance gains were immediate." Mikhail Avady and Monty Anderson said, co-founders of Prodia Labs.

Blitz Mode: Fastest and Largest-Context LLM Inference

Blitz Mode on Tenstorrent Galaxy, optimized for premium, latency-sensitive AI workloads, enables 350+ t/s/u and sub-4-second time-to-first-token on Deepseek-R1-0528 671B, beating the leading comparable GPU systems. Tenstorrent Galaxy superclusters run high margin AI use cases including agentic workflows, real-time systems, and long-context reasoning.

Tenstorrent Galaxy Performance Benchmarks

Decode: DeepSeek-R1-0528 671B up to 350+ tokens/second/user -- faster than the fastest inference systems from Groq and Cerebras in performance and capacity supporting batch sizes from 8 to 64 and up to 128k context

Prefill: DeepSeek-R1-0528 671B sub-4-second time-to-first-token on 100K context -- running on the same general-purpose AI Tenstorrent Galaxy superclusters

Full-Stack AI, Ready for Production

Tenstorrent provides a complete AI solution - from hardware to software to deployment. Tenstorrent Galaxy integrates with open-source frameworks through TT-ForgeTM and TT-Lang, and supports rapid model bring-up, enabling customers to deploy production AI systems without vendor lock-in or proprietary stacks. 90% of models from HuggingFace just work on Tenstorrent hardware.

Networked AI

These results are enabled by an architecture built around a different constraint. Most AI accelerators treat compute as the primary design problem. Tenstorrent instead solved data placement and data flow first which enables performance through scaling.

"Every company in the industry is pairing up to build the accelerator accelerator accelerator. CPUs run code. GPUs accelerate CPUs. TPUs accelerate GPUs. LPUs accelerate TPUs. And so on. This leads to complex solutions which are unlikely to be compatible with changes in AI models and uses. At Tenstorrent, we thought something more general and simpler would work," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent.

The result is what Tenstorrent calls Networked AI: a new model for AI infrastructure where compute, memory, and networking are unified into a single system optimized for real-world AI workloads. By combining efficient data placement and data flow, high bandwidth on-chip memory, and Ethernet-based scale-out, the architecture scales from a single core to thousands of servers under one software model, without proprietary interconnects, without reconfiguration, and without the rigid workload declarations that make competing systems brittle as models evolve.

Deployments

Tenstorrent Galaxy superclusters are one of the new foundations of Equinix's Distributed AI HubTM, a full-stack AI orchestration platform for agentic workloads, launching today with partners BetterBrain and OrionVM. Equinix's Distributed AI Hub helps customers and partners cover every layer from infrastructure to application, and plugs into legacy enterprise systems, enabling customers to deploy, and operate, sovereign agentic AI systems.

Equinix : A global digital infrastructure company that provides colocation and interconnection services, enabling enterprises and partners to deploy and scale AI - along with other mission-critical workloads - securely, efficiently, and in close proximity to users, clouds, and data.

OrionVM : Next-gen heterogeneous cloud platform partner powering the orchestration and infrastructure layer for Tenstorrent-based AI services.

BetterBrain: A full-stack AI platform and deployment partner delivering secure, customizable, production-ready AI applications and agentic workflows on Tenstorrent infrastructure.

"Tenstorrent brings immense value to our Distributed AI Hub by fundamentally rethinking how AI workloads are executed-from optimizing data flow on-chip across prefill and decode, to orchestrating the full AI stack. This level of architectural intelligence allows enterprises to stay focused on building differentiated products, not managing infrastructure complexity," said Justen Aguillon, Director of Technology Partner Ecosystems.

"We're enabling a new class of AI factories-high-performance, cost-efficient environments with the flexibility to run both frontier and open-source models, and the embedded telemetry and governance required to scale agentic systems globally."

Additional deployments announced today include:

Virtu Financial , a tier-1 market maker working with Tenstorrent to enable real-world AI systems: on-premises agentic AI solutions for trading and operational automation

Turiyam , a next-generation semiconductor and AI infrastructure company building datacenter-scale inference chips, software, and systems from India for the world

Cirrascale , a top tier neocloud with cloud services for agentic applications and generative AI, available in the US and multiple international regions

ai&, Japan's vertically integrated AI platform: the largest installation of Tenstorrent hardware to power AI infrastructure, models, and applications across Japan and around the world.

"We evaluate a lot of hardware. Most of it is incremental. Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole is not. Tenstorrent has taken a clean-sheet approach to AI infrastructure, and the results speak for themselves. Putting this in the hands of our customers is exactly the kind of move Cirrascale exists to make." said Dave Driggers, CEO and Co-Founder, Cirrascale Cloud Services.

Run anything - Fast, Simple, Affordable - with Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole.

Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole is Tenstorrent's air-cooled compute server built with Tenstorrent's next-generation Blackhole chips and fully open-source software stack. Starting at $110,000, it delivers 23 PFLOPS Block FP8 of AI compute from 32 Blackhole chips, 6.2 GB of on-chip SRAM with 2.9 PB/s, 1 TB of DRAM with 16 TB/s, and up to 56 × 800G Ethernet ports for 11.2 GB/s of scale-out bandwidth. Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole systems scale seamlessly from a single server to multi-rack deployments using standard Ethernet networking. Customers deploy configurations ranging from 4 to 36 or more Tenstorrent Galaxy systems, optimized for workloads including AI video generation, large-scale LLM inference, and private AI infrastructure. Our base Tenstorrent Galaxy Blackhole supercluster of four Tenstorrent Galaxies starts at $440,000.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is an AI compute company led by CEO Jim Keller - architect of Apple A4/A5, AMD Zen, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving chip. The company builds RISC-V-based AI processors and systems for developers, enterprises, and sovereign infrastructure worldwide. In addition to servers and workstations, Tenstorrent licenses its Ascalon RISC-V CPU and Tensix AI cores to chip designers including Samsung and LG. Backed by Bezos Expeditions, Samsung, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, Fidelity, and others, Tenstorrent has raised over $1B+ and operates from Santa Clara, Austin, Toronto, Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore.

tenstorrent.com

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SOURCE: Tenstorrent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tenstorrent-enables-ai-at-scale-with-industry-leading-performance-1161583