M42 Highlights Skull Games Solutions First Quarter 2026 Impact in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, reaffirmed its continued support of Skull Games Solutions ("Skull Games"), a veteran-founded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on combating human trafficking, and highlights their first quarter 2026 impact. Skull Games Solutions works to support law enforcement through open-source intelligence, training, and operational support, and M42 is proud to continue standing behind its important mission.

Skull Games supported the arrest of 53 sex predators, identified 135 predators and victims online, provided 2,570 hours of investigative support to law enforcement, and trained 657 people in counter-trafficking efforts helped recover and offer services to 5 victims. These results met or exceeded all of Skull Games first quarter metrics while reducing overhead and significantly cutting team travel time, reflecting a broader shift toward efficiency, scalability, and disciplined expansion.

"M42 is extremely pleased to continue supporting Skull Games Solutions and the courageous work its team is doing each day," said a spokesperson for M42. "Their mission is providing light into darkness in one of the most devastating areas of human exploitation. We are proud to support an organization not only through funding, but also by providing expertise and strategic support that enhances its work with law enforcement, helps identify predators, and protects vulnerable individuals and communities."

"We are very grateful for the support from M42 and are proud of what we have accomplished so far this year and reflects our focus toward efficiency, scalability, and disciplined expansion," said Jeff Tiegs, President of Skull Games Solutions. "While we are happy with our results, the truth is, this fight never ends. We have plenty of work to still do and plan to keep our heads down and not let up in our mission against human trafficking."

M42 believes that supporting mission-driven organizations such as Skull Games aligns with its broader commitment to justice, truth and fairness, and to backing initiatives that create meaningful real-world impact. As Skull Games continues to expand its operational reach and effectiveness, M42 is honored to remain a proud supporter of an organization working to help protect the vulnerable.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

About Skull Games Solutions

Skull Games Solutions is a veteran-founded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on combating human trafficking. Through its work with law enforcement and partner organizations, Skull Games uses open-source intelligence and counter-trafficking tactics to identify predators and victims, support interdiction efforts, and empower survivors and communities.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to M42, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

M42 Contacts

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

Website: https://m42.com/

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SOURCE: M42

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-highlights-skull-games-solutions-first-quarter-2026-impact-in-1161681