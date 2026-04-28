Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.: Nexteer Puts Steer-by-Wire into Series Production

Nexteer will equip a leading Chinese OEM with its SbW system, which enables advanced safety and performance while opening doors for future technologies.

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in advanced steering and motion control technologies, has started series production of its Steer-by-Wire (SbW) system-its first SbW program in series production. The system launched on a production passenger vehicle for a leading Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, helping to bring the world's first production passenger vehicle with a full drive-by-wire chassis to market. The vehicle features Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire (SbW) system as a key enabler.

The SbW featured in this vehicle marks Nexteer's first SbW system in series production, representing a major step forward for the technology - moving from development and validation to full-scale production. Certified in late 2025, this system achieved ASIL D functional safety approval from DAkkS (German Accreditation Body) through close collaboration with the OEM. This certification reflects global top-tier performance in fault diagnosis, redundancy, and safety monitoring. Key features include:

Multi-layered redundancy design : Dual controllers, dual power supplies, multiple communication links, and dual actuation paths - achieving redundancy at system, hardware, and software levels. This ensures that in the event of a single fault, the backup path takes over within milliseconds with no loss of steering function.

Full-scenario functional safety mechanism : Multi-level monitoring and fault handling strategies covering sensors, controllers, actuators, and communication links.

Adjustable steering ratio : Automatically adjusts steering angle and effort based on vehicle speed and driving mode, balancing agility and comfort.

Intuitive road-feel simulation technology : Software-defined steering feedback delivers a more responsive and precise driving experience, adaptable to a wide range of driving scenarios.

Open interface for autonomous driving: As a key actuation layer for ADAS and autonomous driving systems, it provides real-time, precise control capabilities, supporting the development of intelligent transportation systems.

Steer-by-Wire: Electronic Signals Replace Mechanical Links, Flexible Configurations for Diverse Needs

By decoupling the mechanical link between the hand wheel and the road wheels, steer-by-wire replaces conventional mechanical connections with electronic signals and actuators - and is quickly becoming a foundational technology for next-generation intelligent chassis and autonomous driving platforms. As a motion control technology company with 120 years of engineering heritage, Nexteer offers a flexible, off-the-shelf portfolio of steering feel simulators and road wheel actuators. This modular approach allows us to meet the diverse needs of different vehicle models and driving scenarios efficiently and cost-effectively.

SbW is part of Nexteer's larger Motion-by-Wire portfolio, which includes Rear-Wheel Steering, Brake-by-Wire and the MotionIQ Software Suite. These technologies are shaping the future of the software-defined chassis while helping OEMs accelerate development and reduce costs to deliver safer, smarter and more exciting driving experiences.

For more information or to schedule an interview/demo of Nexteer's SbW technology, contact: global-usmedia@nexteer.com.

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ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports Motion-by-WireTM chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Links to Nexteer Media Center

Media Contacts:

Cheryl Krieger

global-usmedia@nexteer.com.

SOURCE: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/nexteer-puts-steer-by-wire-into-series-production-1161757