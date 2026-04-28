CSRHub Metrics Used in Brand Finance's Sustainability Perceptions Index 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / As previously seen on the CSRHub blog.

By Bahar Gidwani

We are pleased to share that our partners at Brand Finance have recently published research that incorporates CSRHub ESG data.

The Brand Finance Sustainability Perceptions Index 2026 uses CSRHub ESG ratings and data to support analysis of corporate sustainability performance and ESG trends across industries and regions. This collaboration demonstrates how ESG data can be used not only for internal benchmarking and reporting, but also for broader market analysis and brand valuation work.

We are always excited to see CSRHub data used in new research, reports, and analytical tools that help improve transparency and understanding of corporate sustainability performance.

You can read the full Brand Finance article here.

Brand Finance is a global leader in brand valuation and brand strategy, and their sustainability and ESG analysis continues to highlight the growing importance of environmental, social, and governance performance in corporate value and reputation.

CSRHub provides ESG ratings, benchmarking tools, and data feeds that support:

Benchmarking to improve ratings

Supply chain and vendor assessment

Regulatory readiness

Investment and risk analysis

Academic and research applications

If you are interested in using CSRHub data for research, reporting, or analytics, please contact us or explore our tools and data offerings on our website.

Bahar Gidwani is CTO and Co-founder of CSRHub. He has built and run large technology-based businesses for many years. Bahar holds a CFA, worked on Wall Street with Kidder, Peabody, and with McKinsey & Co. Bahar has consulted to a number of major companies and currently serves on the board of several software and Web companies. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree in physics and astronomy. He plays bridge, races sailboats, and is based in New York City.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of expert consensus sustainability ratings, information, and tools. Clients use CSRHub's decisive data platform for global benchmarking, supply and value chain risk assessment and compliance readiness solutions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers over 60,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on 42,000 companies from 134 industries in 158 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 1,000 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: CSRHub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/csrhub-metrics-used-in-brand-finances-sustainability-perceptions-index-2026-1161875