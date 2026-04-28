New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Global outsourcing company Hugo Inc. has been recognized as one of the best contact center providers for healthcare in 2026 by leading B2B marketplace DesignRush.

Hugo Inc. is recognized by DesignRush as a leading healthcare contact center provider for 2026.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/294116_89fcea1c5402c892_001full.jpg

The ranking evaluates healthcare-focused contact center providers based on service capability, operational reliability, and their ability to support patient communication workflows.

This includes:

24/7 availability

Appointment scheduling support

Multilingual coverage

Structured handling of medical inquiries across regulated environments

Hugo delivers outsourced customer support, back-office operations, AI operations, and trust and safety services for clients across healthcare, fintech, and SaaS sectors.

Operating globally, its teams support more than 60 languages with service models designed for continuous, round-the-clock coverage.

The recognition reflects sustained demand for outsourced healthcare communication services as providers aim to simplify patient support operations, maintain compliance, and ensure consistent service quality across channels.

"Healthcare contact centers operate in environments where accuracy, compliance, and responsiveness are non-negotiable. Our focus has been on building systems that support all three without adding operational complexity for clients. This recognition reflects the continued work across regulated industries and global support teams," said Travis Low, VP, CX & AI Operations.

For organizations evaluating how patient support is managed across channels, visit Hugo's healthcare-focused operations and compliance frameworks for further details.

Agencies interested in being included in the directory may contact DesignRush here.

About Hugo Inc.

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation customer experience and operations partner specializing in complex, judgment-intensive workflows powered by exceptional global talent and innovative technology. Hugo partners with organizations across North America and Europe and has been recognized as the fastest-growing customer service BPO company by Clutch for two consecutive years.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294116

Source: DesignRush