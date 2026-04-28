Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), manufacturer of the industry's leading Westbury brand of aluminum railing, has developed an indispensable Reference Guide to Railing. Created to help property owners choose the right railing system for outdoor living spaces, the guide provides an overview of various railing types. Railings serve as essential safety enclosures for decks, porches, and screened in rooms and as architectural assets that enhance curb appeal.

DSI's newly released 'Reference Guide to Railing for Outdoor Living Spaces' provides an informative overview of the considerations involved when choosing the best and most functional railing system.

Key topics:

Get Started: Key factors for choosing a railing system

Understand your options: Railing material descriptions, design variations and a comparison chart

Plan your selection: Four steps to selecting a railing system

Choose with Confidence: Selecting a contractor

A visual and descriptive summary of Westbury aluminum deck railing models

An important section of the Reference Guide includes descriptions and a chart that compares wood, vinyl, composite, aluminum, steel/iron, and stainless-steel railing materials.

To view or download the Reference Guide to Railing digital flip book on the DSI website or to order a printed copy please visit the webpage.

Lawrence G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that, "We are excited to offer this informative Reference Guide to Railing to assist homeowners with an overview of railing options available in the marketplace. The Reference Guide also includes brief descriptions and images of DSI's industry leading Westbury aluminum railing models."

Photos of the DSI Railing Reference Guide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/294032_5fb8945c342de970_002full.jpg

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DSI is a leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and outdoor lighting. For more information about DSI's products, visit diggerspecialties.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294032

Source: Digger Specialties Inc.