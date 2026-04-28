Vice Chairman H.S. Cho said at the 'HS HYOSUNG Night' networking event, "The more the geopolitical uncertainty heightens, the more committed we are to building 'value partnerships' with global partners"

HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS presents a broad portfolio of next generation advanced mobility materials at Techtextil 2026

HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS (KRX: 298050) said that it has participated in Techtextil 2026, the world's largest trade fair for industrial materials, held in Frankfurt, Germany, from April 21 to 24 (local time).

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HS HYOSUNG Vice Chairman H.S. Cho poses for a photo with employees at the "HS HYOSUNG Night event" (Image: HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS)

The fair is designed to showcase advanced industrial materials across a variety of application areas, including automotive, defense, aerospace, and shipbuilding. Launched in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1986, it has been held biennially and grown into the world's leading exhibition. This year's event has drawn over 1,500 companies from 49 countries, seeking to explore new markets and expand cooperation even amid economic slowdown and rising geopolitical uncertainty. The company has joined every exhibition since 2003 to introduce its advanced materials, identify new markets, and strengthen relationships with global partners.

Hands-on Sales Diplomacy: Vice Chairman H.S. Cho Hosts 'HS HYOSUNG Night' event to Strengthen Global Partnerships

On the evening of April 22, the second day of Techtextil, HS HYOSUNG hosted 'HS HYOSUNG Night' event. It welcomed about 130 guests, including heavyweights from global companies such as Autoliv, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Continental, as well as Lim Sang-beom, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Germany. This networking event was organized to deepen ties with key global partners and share the future vision of HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS. Among the 1,500 participating companies, HS HYOSUNG was the only one to host a separate dinner event. During the event, Vice Chairman Cho was on the front lines of sales-listening to the voices of partner companies, discussing practical areas of cooperation, and reinforcing the company's global network.

The event venue was turned into a 'K-Culture Zone,' featuring fusion Korean traditional music performances, hanbok experiences, and a variety of Korean foods, including bulgogi and gimbap. Vice Chairman Cho personally introduced the beauty and flavors of Korea to officials from partner companies, offering a differentiated brand experience.

Mr. Cho said, "The special experience of sharing the beauty of Korea through K-culture will serve as an opportunity to elevate HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS' global partnerships to a new level." He added, "As a sincere partner that shares not only technological capabilities but also emotional connections, we will take the lead in creating differentiated value in the global materials market." He further remarked, "In times of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, we will steadfastly uphold HS HYOSUNG's spirit of walking alongside global partners under the slogan 'Creating Value Together.'"

Sang-beom Lim, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Germany, remarked, "HS HYOSUNG's ESG management initiatives in Germany and across global markets are truly impressive," adding, "HS HYOSUNG's materials will serve as a meaningful solution for a sustainable future."

HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS Unveils Blueprint for "Circular Economy" and Future Mobility Portfolio from High-Performance Super Fibers to Seat Belt Recycling Technology

At Techtextil 2026, the company showcased its full lineup of advanced fiber materials, ranging from super fibers such as carbon fiber and aramid to tire cords, airbags, seat belts, and car mats.

Led by its proprietary high-performance carbon fiber brand "TANSOME," the company presented practical applications in high-tech industries that require high strength materials, including drones and hydrogen high-pressure vessels. In addition, through its aramid brand "ALKEX," which is five times stronger than steel and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Celsius, the company demonstrated its technological capabilities across a broad range of industrial materials, including defense equipment such as bulletproof vests and helmets, as well as reinforcements for 5G fiber optic cables and automotive hoses.

As a global leader in polyester tire reinforcements, the company featured recycled polyester tire cords aligned with the exhibition's core theme "Circular Economy." It also introduced sustainable solutions, including a "Circular Recycling System" that cuts and regenerates discarded seat belts, further solidifying its leadership in ESG management.

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Contacts:

HS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS

Taegyun Jeong

taegyun_jeong@hshyosung.com