Now trading under NYSE ticker EFOR

Everforth, Inc. (NYSE: EFOR), a leading technology and digital engineering company, today announced the Company's rebrand from ASGN Incorporated and trading under its new ticker symbol, EFOR. This rebrand follows the strategic transition first announced on November 20, 2025, and represents a defining moment in the Company's evolution.

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"Our transition to Everforth is an exciting milestone for our Company," said Everforth's Chief Executive Officer, Ted Hanson. "With a name grounded in forward progress, the Everforth brand embodies the qualities that bring us together, including our collective expertise and commitment to innovation, while also serving to distinguish us as leaders in the IT industry. Shaped by our clients' feedback and driven by our team's dedication, this brand launch clearly outlines our direction and lays the groundwork for meaningful progress as a unified company."

Everforth has been purpose-built to deliver comprehensive technology and digital engineering solutions at scale, uniting deep industry expertise across a portfolio of specialized brands. By integrating these capabilities, Everforth is better positioned to serve clients who are navigating increasingly complex and rapidly changing technology environments.

Hanson continued, "Our rebranding to Everforth aligns our external identity to our internal strategic direction, unlocking our scale as an enterprise and increasing cross-selling opportunities. By combining and leveraging expertise across our business, we are providing more comprehensive, future-proof solutions to our Fortune 1000 and federal government clients, deepening relationships with our key technology partners, and enhancing the value we provide to our stockholders."

As part of this transition, the Company now trades under a new stock ticker "EFOR." The Company's outstanding securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "ASGN" remain valid, and no action is required by security holders because of the name or ticker change.

Everforth is committed to delivering technology, engineering, and expertise that help organizations Adapt and Thrive in today's ever-evolving marketplace. With a refreshed identity, strengthened capabilities, and a clear growth strategy, Everforth enters its next chapter poised to help its clients harness innovation, drive resilience, and generate sustained competitive advantage.

About Everforth, Inc.

Everforth, Inc. (NYSE: EFOR) is a leading technology and digital engineering company that helps organizations adapt, innovate, and thrive in a world of constant change. Our six solution areas AI and data, cloud and infrastructure, application and digital engineering, experience, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms accelerate time to value for our commercial and federal clients. Powered by proprietary assets, accelerators, and proven expertise, Everforth turns complexity into progress and delivers measurable outcomes. Everforth: Adapt and Thrive. Learn more at everforth.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428493554/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Esterkin

Vice President, Investor Relations

Kimberly.esterkin@everforth.com