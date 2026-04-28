BlueSnap, powered by Payroc, today announced the availability of local acquiring in New Zealand, expanding its global payment orchestration capabilities and enabling businesses to process transactions domestically.

Local acquiring allows businesses with a legal entity in New Zealand to process payments through domestic acquiring banks rather than routing transactions cross-border. This helps increase authorization rates, reduce payment failures, and lower transaction costs, critical factors for businesses selling into the region.

Why Local Acquiring in New Zealand Matters

For B2B and B2C businesses operating globally, cross-border payments often lead to higher fees and lower approval rates. Building local acquiring infrastructure independently requires managing multiple bank relationships, compliance, and integrations, making it costly and complex.

BlueSnap simplifies this by providing local acquiring through a single platform, allowing businesses with a legal entity in New Zealand to scale without added operational burden.

Key Benefits

Higher Approval Rates

Processing transactions locally improves authorization rates by reducing issuer declines tied to cross-border activity.

Processing transactions locally improves authorization rates by reducing issuer declines tied to cross-border activity. Lower Cross-Border Fees

Domestic processing reduces international transaction costs, helping improve margins.

Domestic processing reduces international transaction costs, helping improve margins. Unified Payments Platform

Manage New Zealand payments alongside global operations through a single integration, simplifying reconciliation and reporting.

Manage New Zealand payments alongside global operations through a single integration, simplifying reconciliation and reporting. Built for SaaS and eCommerce

Ideal for subscription businesses, B2B platforms, and eCommerce brands expanding internationally.

How BlueSnap Solves Cross-Border Challenges

BlueSnap's Global Payment Orchestration Platform enables businesses to process transactions as local, even when selling globally. With local acquiring in New Zealand, companies can reduce friction at checkout, improve conversions, and expand into new markets faster.

Platform capabilities include:

Local acquiring for higher approvals

Intelligent payment routing to optimize performance

Global payment acceptance across currencies and regions

Unified reporting for centralized visibility

Ecosystem Support

BlueSnap integrates with leading platforms including Oracle NetSuite, Zuora, BigCommerce, and Shopware, enabling businesses to embed optimized payments into their existing systems.

About BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc

BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc, provides global payment orchestration, helping businesses accept payments worldwide, increase revenue, reduce costs, and streamline cross-border commerce. Built for scale, flexibility, and performance, BlueSnap enables companies and software platforms to grow in any market. Backed by Payroc's global acquiring reach and more than $125B in annual processing, BlueSnap delivers scalable technology and world-class support to help businesses grow without borders. Visit www.bluesnap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428613311/en/

Contacts:

Media:

bluesnap@hardnumbers.co.uk