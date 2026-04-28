Powered by Patented VICAP Dual-Chamber Technology, the Booster Delivers Full Clinical Dose of Creatine Active Without Degradation

Swiss supplement innovator KA-EX today announced Creatine EAA+ Booster, a next-generation functional energy drink for athletes and high performers to support stamina, performance, and focus. It's the first ready-to-drink (RTD) creatine product to solve a long-standing industry problem: creatine dissolved in water degrades within days into an inactive byproduct that delivers no benefit.

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The product is the performance counterpart to KA-EX's Cortisol Stress Reducer, which launched in the US in Summer 2025 and has become one of the top-selling products at Earthbar (within Equinox gyms) as well as on The Feed and Amazon.

Until now, the RTD market for creatine has been held back by a stability issue: traditional RTD creatine beverages sit on the shelf and lose efficacy over time as the creatine degrades into inactive creatinine. KA-EX's patented VICAP push-cap technology fills this gap in the market for the first time. A full clinical dose of Creapure creatine is stored separately in the cap until the moment of consumption, when its contents are dispensed into the liquid below, ensuring maximum potency. The product is also available as ready-to-mix sachets in 7-pack ($14.99) and 30-pack ($49.99) sizes. RTD bottles retail at $7.99 each.

"Creatine is having a mainstream moment," said Pedro Schmidt, CEO and Founder of KA-EX and ETH Zurich-trained pharmaceutical scientist. "Awareness has expanded well beyond the gym, driven by a growing body of evidence around cognitive performance, healthy aging, and everyday energy, amplified by consumer education. The category is no longer niche. Now, we're providing consumers with an option they haven't had before creatine in a convenient ready-to-drink format that actually delivers what it says on the label."

Introducing Creatine EAA+ Booster: The Future Of High-Performance Supplementation

Swiss-engineered and powered by research-backed ingredients (including creatine, essential amino acids, L-citrulline), KA-EX's Creatine EAA+ Booster delivers a powerful formulation designed to support power output, endurance, and muscle recovery.

Each bottle is sugar-free and contains:

3g of Creapure creatine - the gold standard for creatine, 99.9% pure, clinically shown to increase physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise

- the gold standard for creatine, 99.9% pure, clinically shown to increase physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise 1g of L-Citrulline - supports blood flow and endurance, helping delay fatigue during training

- supports blood flow and endurance, helping delay fatigue during training 3.5g of Essential Amino Acids (EAAs) - the full spectrum of all nine essential amino acids to support muscle building and repair before, during, and after training

- the full spectrum of all nine essential amino acids to support muscle building and repair before, during, and after training 105mg of caffeine - roughly the equivalent of a cup of coffee, supporting alertness and concentration

- roughly the equivalent of a cup of coffee, supporting alertness and concentration 500mg of Betaine, 300mg of Beetroot Extract, and 60mg of Grape Skin Extract - functional plant compounds supporting performance and recovery

- functional plant compounds supporting performance and recovery A complete electrolyte complex sodium (500mg), potassium (370mg), magnesium (57mg), and calcium (115mg) to support normal muscle function throughout training

More than just a pre-workout supplement, the drink is a complete performance formula designed to support a full workout session and beyond, simplifying your entire routine. The product, which was recently honored as a winner of FoodBev Media's 2026 World Food Innovation Awards, will be available via a variety of retailers.

The launch of Creatine EAA+ Booster builds on the success of KA-EX's Cortisol Stress Reducer, the brand's flagship post-workout beverage formulated to reduce elevated cortisol levels following strenuous training and high-performance events. Backed by five years of pharmaceutical research and independent clinical trials, Cortisol Stress Reducer helps lower cortisol levels within 48 hours, supporting improved REM sleep, enhanced daily energy and cognition, and faster recovery between training sessions.

Now, high-performing consumers and fitness enthusiasts have a pre- and mid-workout option to pair with their post-workout support, for a complete performance and recovery system that supports the entire training cycle.

Availability:

KA-EX Creatine is available now at KA-EX.com and The Feed (and will be on Amazon beginning in mid-May).

Coming soon, shop the full lineup at GNC in-store and online nationwide. GNC will serve as KA-EX's flagship national retail partner for KA-EX Creatine.

For more info, visit www.ka-ex.com

About KA-EX:

KA-EX is a premium Swiss performance and wellness supplement brand founded by ETH Zurich-trained pharmaceutical scientist Pedro Schmidt, launched in Switzerland in 2017 and now the country's best-selling supplement. After entering the U.S. with its top-performing Cortisol Stress Reducer, the brand is expanding its portfolio with the Creatine EAA+ Booster in April 2026. Trusted by thousands of professional athletes, teams, and high-performing individuals worldwide, KA-EX unites pharmaceutical-grade formulation, ingredient transparency, clinical validation, and a patented VICAP dual-chamber delivery system to ensure bioactive ingredients are delivered intact and at full dose.

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