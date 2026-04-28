Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

28 April 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Net Asset Value

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 27 April 2026 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:

NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee) 172.67 p





The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary