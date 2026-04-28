Alira Health Joins PFMD Effort to Advance Patient-Centered Evidence Generation

Contribution will support multi-stakeholder efforts to strengthen the use of patient experience data in healthcare decision-making

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health today announced its partnership with Patient Focused Medicines Development (PFMD), a coalition dedicated to enabling patient engagement by providing the frameworks and collaborative networks needed to make patient-centered healthcare a worldwide reality.

Alira Health will support the Patient Engagement (PE) and Patient Experience Data (PED) project led by PFMD. It reflects Alira Health's mission to improve the lives of patients by advancing patient-centered approaches and strengthening the role of patient experience data in evidence generation and healthcare decision-making. Patient experience data plays an important role in elevating the voice of patients during treatment development and improving the relevance, quality, and impact of the evidence used across the product lifecycle.

In 2026, Alira Health will contribute to improving how patient insights are applied in evidence generation, regulatory processes, and health technology assessment (HTA). This work will be organized around three core areas:

Clarifying - Building a shared understanding of patient engagement and patient experience data across stakeholders, including regulators, HTA bodies, researchers, and patient communities. Planned activities include regulatory analysis and agency mapping, regional engagement in Asia Pacific, and development of practical tools to guide PED generation and use.

Integrating - Supporting the incorporation of patient experience data into evidence generation and decision-making processes. This includes collaborating with regulators and HTA bodies, piloting an integrated PED navigator, and aligning PED across the product development lifecycle.

Streamlining - Advancing more consistent approaches to generating, disseminating, and applying patient experience data. Efforts include developing frameworks to support harmonization and collecting examples of PED use in HTA decision-making, including in precision medicine contexts.

"As healthcare systems place increasing emphasis on incorporating the patient perspective, there is a need for more structured and aligned approaches to patient experience data," said Giulia Pierini, Partner, Strategic Patient Engagement and Advocacy. "Supporting this multi-stakeholder effort aligns with our focus on elevating and standardizing the meaningful use of patient insights in evidence generation and decision-making across both industry and health authorities."

As part of its collaboration with PFMD, Alira Health will contribute to workstreams alongside a diverse group of global stakeholders, including patient representatives, industry, regulators, and healthcare professionals.

Alira Health's commitment to PFMD also includes supporting the Patient Engagement Open Forum, as a collaborative forum to reinforce the role of patient experience data in product development and commercialization, strengthen connections across stakeholders, and advance the integration of patient engagement across the healthcare ecosystem.

For more information at PFMD, visit patientfocusedmedicine.org

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consultancy redefining evidence generation through patient partnerships. By uniting strategic consulting, CRO services, and technology, the company supports life sciences organizations in accelerating development, improving access, and delivering measurable outcomes across the product lifecycle. To learn more about Alira Health, please visit alirahealth.com.

Alira Health: Susan Irving - susan.irving@alirahealth.com