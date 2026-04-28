COINPAYMENTS and duPont REGISTRY Group Announce Alliance To Power Digital Payment Infrastructure Across The World's Premier Luxury Automotive Marketplace

Integration extends next-generation digital marketplace capabilities, offering flexibility for high-value automotive transactions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / COINPAYMENTS , a leading global digital payments infrastructure provider, has announced a landmark alliance with duPont REGISTRY Group , the world's premier, high-tech luxury automotive ecosystem, to power digital payment capabilities within its next-generation duPont REGISTRY digital marketplace.

The collaborative venture will enable duPont REGISTRY 's clients and participating dealerships to transact in their high-value automotive purchases using stablecoin, expanding payment flexibility and minimizing processing time, while maintaining a secure and seamless transaction experience.

The collaboration represents a significant milestone in the growing convergence of modern digital payments and the luxury sector.

duPont REGISTRY Group's marketplace lists more than 120,000 luxury cars annually, representing more than $25 billion in inventory. Within the estimated $1.2 trillion U.S. automotive market, payment processing is often cited as a major friction in the purchase funnel.

As luxury consumers increasingly expect the same fluidity in how they pay as in how they discover and buy, the integration of COINPAYMENTS' infrastructure into duPont REGISTRY's transaction flow will remove friction from high-value transactions and open the marketplace to a new generation of digitally-native, high-net-worth clients.

The announcement follows COINPAYMENTS' strategic re-entry into the United States market in late 2025 and the appointment of Stacy Belf as Head of Sales, North America.

With a clear focus on luxury retail, high-end e-commerce, and adjacent sectors where digitally enabled payments are gaining traction, the alliance between COINPAYMENTS and duPont REGISTRY Group represents a natural and powerful next step in that expansion.

Ali Rafi, Group CEO of COINPAYMENTS , said:

"The luxury automotive market is one of the most exciting frontiers for digital asset adoption. High-net-worth collectors and enthusiasts worldwide have built significant wealth in crypto, and they expect to be able to deploy it quickly, safely, and without compromise. A luxury vehicle purchase demands a premium calibre of service that the COINPAYMENTS infrastructure is built to deliver.

"Our partnership with duPont REGISTRY Group the leading-edge ecosystem in the luxury automotive industry is a defining step in our U.S. strategy and a clear statement of intent for the luxury industry as a whole: the future of high-value commerce is digital and we are seeing increasing demand for more flexible, digitally enabled transaction methods."

Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group , said:

"For more than four decades, duPont REGISTRY has been a trusted authority in luxury automotive. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are investing in modern technology and data-driven capabilities to better serve our global community and remove one of the major friction points in a luxury car transaction. Our partnership with COINPAYMENTS reflects a shared ambition to shape the future of high-value automotive transactions and ensure the luxury automotive market remains at the forefront of a rapidly evolving digital economy."

The initial rollout will begin in the next few months and will support stablecoin across select marketplace transactions, with additional capabilities expected to follow in phases.

ENDS

About COINPAYMENTS

COINPAYMENTS is the global digital payments infrastructure provider powering the future of digital commerce, enabling merchants to accept and settle digital assets globally to unlock growth and serve a new generation of consumers. Founded in 2013, the company has processed over $50 billion in crypto transactions, serving more than 250,000 merchants. COINPAYMENTS is a proud partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, bringing together two brands centred around trust, innovation, speed and high-performance. For more information, visit www.coinpayments.net .

About duPont REGISTRY Group

duPont REGISTRY Group (dRG) is the world's premier, high-tech luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, dRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, dRG facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world.

Its portfolio includes Canossa Events , Cars on 5th , Cavallino , duPont REGISTRY , Elferspot , FerrariChat , LLP Exotic Auto Finance , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , Sotheby's Motorsport and Supercar Owners Circle . For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.

Media Contact

duPont REGISTRY Group

Cristina Cheever

Chief Marketing Officer

cristina.cheever@dupontregistrygroup.com

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/coinpayments-and-dupont-registry-group-announce-alliance-to-power-digital-payment-infras-1161759