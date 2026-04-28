BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 April 2026, has been set at 1.348822 which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.886618 pence per share (USD dividend 7.94 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 15 May 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 17 April 2026).

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0207 773 1098

28 April 2026