Beijing has introduced a stricter national carbon evaluation system that formally holds provincial governments accountable for emissions reduction and energy transition targets.China has released a new national framework for assessing progress toward its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, formalizing what had previously been a policy direction into a structured accountability system for provincial governments. The "Comprehensive Evaluation and Assessment Measures for Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality" were approved at a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee on Feb. 26, 2026, ...

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