Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn Named a Major Player in 2025-26 IDC MarketScape for IT Training Services in North America

Simplilearn, a global upskilling platform, driving outcome-oriented learning for AI and digital skills, is recognized as a Major Player in the 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape for IT Training Services in North America.

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the global digital upskilling company, has been positioned in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: North America IT Training Services 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc# US52991625, December 2025).

According to the report, "Simplilearn is well-suited for enterprises seeking practical, outcomes-oriented digital and IT upskilling. Its programs emphasize hands-on skills for areas like cloud, AI, and cybersecurity, delivered through live and self-paced training formats. Simplilearn's live learning model is highly engaging, which can ensure stronger completion and higher certification pass rates."

Simplilearn currently supports over 8 million learners and 300+ global enterprises, offering more than 1,000 expert-led programs in AI and digital skills backed by leading technology vendors and top universities. Their enterprise learning platform, Simplilearn SkillUp+, combines expert-led live sessions, async content, hands-on projects, and assessments in a single subscription, emphasizing outcome-driven learning for the entire workforce. For targeted enrollment, Simplilearn Single Program Pass lets enterprises enroll employees in select programs, from industry certifications like PMP, ITIL, AWS, and Lean Six Sigma to university programs from the University of Michigan, Virginia Tech, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and others.

Gina Smith, PhD, Research Director at IDC, said, "As enterprises accelerate their AI initiatives, they need rapid, guided skilling programs that can close capability gaps at scale. Simplilearn is well positioned to serve this need. It delivers experiential, outcome-driven learning that blends instructor-led classes, self-paced courses, hands-on labs, and university-aligned programs within a single platform. With 1,500+ live classes each month and 800+ on-demand courses across GenAI, AI, ML, data, and cyber, alongside certification prep for AWS, PMP, and ITIL, Simplilearn was recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape North America ITTraining Services vendor assessment."

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO at Simplilearn, said, "We are honored to be recognized as a Major Player in North America IT Training Services by the IDC Marketplace. In a world where AI is constantly transforming every aspect of work and introducing new skill requirements daily, professionals are under enormous pressure to maintain current capabilities and advance their careers. The most successful organizations invest in continuous learning for their workforce. Our goal is to help professionals and enterprises achieve strategic objectives through upskilling. In a technology-driven economy, digital skills are central to almost all career advancement and business initiatives. We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to being an innovative partner to IT professionals, career-focused learners, and enterprise clients worldwide as we scale our AI-powered personalization capabilities and expand hands-on learning experiences that drive measurable outcomes."

Simplilearn continues to focus on helping enterprises build future-ready workforces by aligning technical skill development with strategic business outcomes, investing in AI-driven personalization, and expanding hands-on experiential learning capabilities that translate directly into career advancement and organizational impact.

About Simplilearn:

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit: https://www.simplilearn.com/corporate-training

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

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