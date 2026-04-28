Global Electronics Council: California Leverages EPEAT To Advance Net-Zero Goals Through Sustainable Procurement

New case study from the Global Electronics Council highlights measurable climate, economic, and public health benefits

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Procurement is quickly becoming one of the most immediate and practical tools for advancing climate goals. A new case study from the Global Electronics Council (GEC), developed in collaboration with the State of California, shows what this looks like in practice.

From Policy to Progress: How California Is Using EPEAT to Build a Net-Zero Future explores how one of the world's largest economies is embedding sustainability directly into purchasing decisions, delivering measurable results aligned with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

By integrating EPEAT, the premier global ecolabel for electronics, into procurement policies and contracts, the California Department of General Services ensures that environmental and social performance is built into everyday purchasing across state agencies.

Between 2022 and 2024, California purchased more than 311,000 EPEAT registered electronic products. Using lifecycle assessment methodologies, these purchases delivered:

Over 40,000 metric tons of CO2e emissions reductions

Nearly $7.5 million in cost savings

Significant reductions in energy use, water consumption, air pollution and waste

These outcomes illustrate how aligning procurement with sustainability criteria can deliver measurable environmental and economic returns while supporting broader public health goals.

"California's approach shows that strong market signals for sustainable products can be an effective aspect of an organization's climate impact strategy," said Bob Mitchell, CEO of GEC. "By embedding EPEAT into procurement policy and tenders, organizations can turn everyday purchasing into a consistent source of progress toward sustainability goals."

The case study outlines a replicable model for sustainable procurement, including:

Integration of EPEAT criteria into statewide contracts and policies

Supplier engagement and accountability measures

Cross-agency collaboration and implementation support

Transparent performance tracking using lifecycle-based metrics

Continuous improvement through EPEAT Climate+

California's strategy is anchored in its Environmentally Preferable Purchasing (EPP) Program and reinforced by policy directives that require state agencies to prioritize environmentally responsible products. The state also continues to expand its leadership through adoption of EPEAT Climate+, recognizing products designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across their lifecycle.

"Being able to quantify the state's purchases of electronic goods into greenhouse gas emissions and reductions helps us add transparency and continuity to California's efforts," said Tony Wang from California Department of General Services, Environmentally Preferable Purchasing Unit. "EPEAT helps ensure that every purchase supports both environmental protection and public health."

This new resource provides actionable insights for governments, institutions, and organizations seeking to align procurement with climate and sustainability goals.

Read the full case study: https://globalelectronicscouncil.org/resources/case-studies/california-dgs-epp-2026/

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

About the EPEAT Ecolabel

EPEAT is a leading global ecolabel that enables manufacturers to follow strict third-party verified standards while providing transparency for buyers.

Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of more than 3.2 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings exceeding $39 billion USD and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 370 million metric tonnes.

Media Contact

Erik Fessler

Senior Manager, Global Communications

Global Electronics Council

Direct Line: +1 (971) 380-4088

U.S. Eastern Time Zone

efessler@gec.org

Find more stories and multimedia from Global Electronics Council at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/california-leverages-epeat-to-advance-net-zero-goals-through-sustainable-procurement-1161885