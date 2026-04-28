SeekNow and Eagleview Expand Partnership to Ensure Customers Have the Highest Quality 3D Roofing Measurements

Expanded partnership ensures access to high-quality property measurements to power insurance carrier claims workflows, regardless of ground conditions or tree cover.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / SeekNow, a leader in tech-enabled property inspection services and decision-ready intelligence for the insurance and real estate markets, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Eagleview, the industry's most advanced provider of aerial imagery and geospatial data. This collaboration enhances key workflows for shared customers and now delivers an effective 99%+ nationwide 3D measurement coverage, ensuring faster, more reliable results in all conditions.

SeekNow selected Eagleview as its preferred partner after completing millions of inspections using various measurement technologies and providers. The analysis confirmed Eagleview's superior accuracy, scalability, and workflow performance - particularly during weather-related catastrophes where speed and availability are essential.

"This partnership ensures immediate access to property measurements and intelligence needed to ensure mission-critical claims workflows," said Brannon Lacey, CEO of SeekNow. "By expanding our partnership with Eagleview, we can accelerate service delivery and ensure the dependability our customers expect."

As the number of catastrophic weather events grows, customers increasingly need solutions that are resilient to such events.

"When major storms strike, our customers and their policyholders depend on us for fast, dependable data capture. Measurement solutions that depend on local cell service that is often disrupted introduce unnecessary risk," shared Lacey. "Eagleview offers availability and reliability that align with the expectations of our industry during these critical moments."

In turn, Eagleview has chosen SeekNow as its preferred partner for capturing measurement details when aerial imagery is obstructed.

"We deliver industry-leading coverage from our high-fidelity aerial imagery capture," said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. "In scenarios where there are obstructions, we've incorporated SeekNow to seamlessly augment our imagery with on-site data collection. This is critical to ensure all of our customers have the property data and measurements they need when they need them, whether in a natural disaster or as part of their daily claim workflows. SeekNow's national footprint, speed, and reputation for excellence make them an ideal partner."

Together, SeekNow and Eagleview are delivering a unified, catastrophe-resilient inspection and industry-leading measurement solution that eliminates workflow interruptions, improves measurement availability, and ensures adjusters and restoration professionals can operate with confidence, no matter the conditions.

About SeekNow

SeekNow delivers property inspections and decision-ready intelligence at scale, conducting more than 3,000 inspections each day and capturing hundreds of millions of data points annually. Through its technology platform and national network of independent Seekers, SeekNow helps insurers and real estate operators make faster, more confident property decisions. Learn more at seeknow.com.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

Contact Information

Blake Adams, SVP Marketing

marketing@seeknow.com

SOURCE: SeekNow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/seeknow-and-eagleview-expand-partnership-to-ensure-customers-hav-1159086