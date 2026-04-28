Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, today announced the execution of a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Dato' Stanley Ling (Ling Tiung Leng) to fund the Company's expansion into AI-driven digital infrastructure.

Under the terms of the SPA, Dato' Stanley Ling has agreed to an aggregate capital injection of MYR 500 million (approximately US$126 million) into the Company. This investment is specifically earmarked for the construction and operation of a 60 MW AI Data Center campus in Sarawak, Malaysia, managed by PP GRID SDN. BHD.

The capital injection will be conducted in staged tranches, with MNDR issuing Class A ordinary shares for each funding round. In total, MNDR will issue Mr. Ling nine million Class A shares, valued at US14.10 per share.

Upon full completion of the investment, Mr. Ling will hold a 65% equity stake in MNDR. There will be a 180-day lock-up on all issued shares.

This partnership updates a strategic framework established in late 2025 to reflect a new funding structure for AI infrastructure projects in Sarawak. MNDR will execute a phased, milestone-driven build, delivering an initial 20-30 MW of capacity in Phase 1 to support anchor customers and early hyperscale AI workloads, then expanding to the full 60 MW campus in Phase 2 as contracted demand materializes. Each funding tranche is tied to permitting, construction, and commercial milestones to align capital deployment with demand.

Initial commercial operations for Phase 1 are targeted to begin in 2027.

The transaction combines MNDR's status as a Nasdaq-listed technology innovator with Mr. Ling's specialized assets in the digital infrastructure sector. The transaction pairs MNDR's AI health platform with Mr. Ling's digital infrastructure capabilities to accelerate time-to-market, improve data sovereignty, and lower AI compute costs for MNDR services across Southeast Asia and beyond.

While the investment results in Mr. Ling owning a majority economic stake, MNDR founders will retain majority voting control through Class B shares, preserving strategic continuity.

Transaction Details

Purchase Price: The Securities are priced at US$14.10 per share .

The Securities are priced at . Total Shares: Approximately 9 million Class A Ordinary Shares will be issued upon full subscription.

Approximately will be issued upon full subscription. Use of Proceeds: Exclusively for the construction of AI Data Centers, including all related infrastructure and equipment.

Exclusively for the construction of AI Data Centers, including all related infrastructure and equipment. Lock-Up Period: Issued shares are subject to a 180-day lock-up restriction from the date of their respective issuance.

Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO, Mobile-health Network Solutions, stated, "We structured this transaction to secure the land, licenses, and capital needed to build a world-class AI data center campus while protecting long-term shareholder value. The phased approach ties funding to clear milestones and positions MNDR to begin commercial operations in 2027."

Mr. Ling added, "This investment reflects confidence in MNDR's technology and market position. By combining local infrastructure with MNDR's AI capabilities, we aim to accelerate commercial operations and create durable value for all stakeholders."

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial and business prospects, anticipated benefits of the Company's transition to an asset-light platform, the Company's goals and future activity, including continued development of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and its capital initiatives. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Mobile-health Network Solutions