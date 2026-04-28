In a landmark achievement for international space exploration, Perpetual Atomics, QSA Global, Inc. and the University of Leicester have completed the first historical production of an Americium-fuelled Radioisotope Heater Unit (RHU) full scale core containing ceramic form americium-241 pellets in a metal containment structure. This breakthrough builds on the successful americium pelleting work in late 2025 and on two decades of experience in leading the development of americium space nuclear power systems by the Leicester team.

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QSA Global and Perpetual Atomics Team

Born out of ENDURE, a European Space Agency (ESA) project, and part of a transatlantic collaboration, this achievement provides the steppingstones for an industrial pathway to deliver radioisotope power systems for spacecraft enabling these to survive and thrive in the most extreme environments in the solar system. Pellets will now go through various characterizations as part of the certification process of the RHU.

By combining pioneering research by the Perpetual Atomics team and the significant nuclear sector expertise and industrial manufacturing excellence of US-based QSA Global, the team has solved a multi-decade challenge: transforming americium-a sustainable byproduct of the nuclear industry-into a high-density ceramic fuel form that is industrially scalable and capable of powering the next generation of space missions.

The Breakthrough: A Mission-Critical Milestone

The 3 W RHU developed in the UK represents a fundamental shift in how we power deep-space exploration and sets a standard for radioisotope power systems.

Utilizing a proprietary, industrially scalable ceramic pelleting process, the partners have created a fuel source that is ultra-stable and robust. This opens pathways for integration into mission-critical hardware and for the commercial production of RHUs.

This Americium RHU offers unparalleled longevity, ensuring that scientific instruments remain operational, unlocking the dark, frozen corners of the Moon, Mars, and the outer planets. These units will provide that constant heat source that requires no maintenance, enabling rovers and landers to "survive the night".

Dr Ramy Mesalam CTO of Perpetual Atomics said: "This is more than a technical win; it is the birth of a new global supply chain for space power systems. By delivering the world's first production-scale Americium RHU heated core, we have proven that we can turn visionary science into deployable hardware at record speed.

Joe Lapinskas, Director of Innovation and Marketing at QSA Global, added: "This collaboration represents the best of innovation and cooperation. By pairing our decades of experience in high-reliability source manufacturing with Perpetual Atomics' deep-space expertise, we've created a product that will define the future of planetary exploration."

Prof Richard Ambrosi CSO of Perpetual Atomics said: "The fantastic technical teams, the know-how built over decades, and collaboration is what has made this success possible. The rigour that is required to develop space nuclear power systems and the importance of the people at the heart of the programme cannot be underestimated."

William Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Space Park Leicester, the University of Leicester's science and innovation hub, said: "We're so proud to have provided the environment for Perpetual Atomics to scale its commercial activities and become a global company."

"This is a fantastic example of how Space Park Leicester acts as a hub for space innovation and industry-academia collaboration."

Matthew Cook, Head of Space Exploration at the UK Space Agency, said: "Today's announcement from Perpetual Atomics and QSA Global is a critical step in demonstrating the UK's world-leading Americium-based radioisotope heating unit capabilities, which are funded by the UK Space Agency in collaboration with the US via the European Space Agency's ENDURE programme.

"This design is planned to fly on the European-built Rosalind Franklin mission to Mars but its significance doesn't end at Mars. This technology will be a key enabler of a European sustained lunar presence too, opening possibilities that were simply out of reach until now."

About Perpetual Atomics: A spin-out from the University of Leicester based at Space Park Leicester, Perpetual Atomics is the leader in americium-based radioisotope power. With two decades of heritage in americium space nuclear systems, the company provides the thermal and electrical solutions required for the harshest environments in space.

About QSA Global, Inc. Based in Burlington, Massachusetts, QSA Global is a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance radiation sources. With decades of experience in highly regulated industries, QSA Global provides the industrial backbone for mission-critical isotope applications.

About Space Park Leicester: The University of Leicester's £100 million science and innovation hub, Space Park Leicester is a world-leading cluster for space research, enterprise, and education.

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