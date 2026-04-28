MustardSeed PMO - Because Execution Matters: New 90-Day Program Brings Integrated Project Management to Biotech Teams Approaching IND

MustardSeed's 90-Day TrialReady Program gives early-stage biotech teams the integrated infrastructure they need to reach IND on time and in control.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / MustardSeed announced the launch of its 90-Day TrialReady Program, a new offering built to address a persistent issue in early-stage biotech : strong science undermined by fragmented execution.

As companies move toward IND and Phase I trials, complexity increases quickly. Regulatory, CMC, clinical, quality, and finance all begin operating in parallel, often across multiple external partners. Each function has its own plan, its own system, and its own view of progress. What's missing is a single, integrated picture of the program.

That gap is where timelines become delayed, dependencies get missed, and runway is consumed without clear progress. By the time issues surface, they have already pushed critical milestones, consumed runway, and shifted the timeline to the next financing event.

The 90-Day TrialReady Program is designed to close that gap. In a defined 90-day engagement, MustardSeed deploys the operational infrastructure required to run a fully integrated program at this stage of development, connecting every function, every partner, and every milestone into one integrated program. Leadership teams move from managing separate updates to seeing the full program clearly and operating with control. In many cases, organizations are relying on partner updates and separate functional timelines without a way to verify how they connect.

"Great science doesn't fail in the lab. It fails in the gaps between functional teams, between partners, and between plans that were never connected in the first place," said Steve Curry, CEO of MustardSeed. "By the time companies reach IND, they're operating across multiple functions and partners without a single source of truth. That's where risk starts to accumulate."

The program includes a fully integrated master schedule, cross-functional coordination structures, and a centralized system for tracking milestones, risks, and partner progress. This creates a single, live view of the program across every function and partner. In addition, the program incorporates biotech-specific operating assets built for this stage, including an IND submission tracker, audit readiness frameworks, and CRO/CDMO oversight tools. At the end of the engagement, that infrastructure is fully transferred to the client, allowing teams to continue operating with the same level of visibility and control.

Rather than adding more resources or tools, the 90-Day TrialReady Program focuses on installing the system required to manage complexity at this stage of development. The result is clearer execution, stronger alignment, and a program that can stand up to internal and external scrutiny, without requiring significant additional time from already constrained leadership teams.

For more information, visit https://www.mustardseedpmo.com/.

About MustardSeed

MustardSeed is a project management and strategy consultancy that helps organizations execute complex, high-stakes work. By connecting strategy to execution, MustardSeed enables teams to move faster, reduce risk, and deliver measurable outcomes across industries including life sciences, food & beverage, integrated systems, and aerospace & defense.

Contact: Debbie Oster | debbie.oster@mustardseedpmo.com

SOURCE: MustardSeed PMO - Because Execution Matters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-90-day-program-brings-integrated-project-management-to-biote-1159914