Exit Factor Expands Territory with New Location in Northwest Arkansas, AR

Expansion into a high-growth market connects Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurs with expert guidance to build value and plan successful exits.

ARKANSAS CITY, AR / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas. Tad Thompson, a business consultant with 27 years of executive leadership experience and a Doctorate in Leadership, will be the owner and operator of Exit Factor Northwest Arkansas.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing business communities in the country, and the entrepreneurs here deserve access to the same level of strategic exit planning that larger markets have had for years," said Tad Thompson, franchise owner. "I see the need for these programs in Northwest Arkansas so we can help address special concerns and help entrepreneurs successfully improve their company's efficiency, value, and ultimately ability to exit."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Tad Thompson on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

Tad Thompson

Exit Factor of Northwest Arkansas

nw.arkansas@exitfactor.com

(479) 282-2823

SOURCE: Exit Factor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-northwest-arkansa-1160938