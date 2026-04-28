Opti Digital Launches Sixth Edition of Green Challenge to Support Forest Preservation

Strengthening its commitment to sustainability, the AdTech company brings together employees, clients, and partners around a collective environmental initiative.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the launch of the sixth edition of its Green Challenge, an annual CSR initiative designed to support environmental projects through collective action.

Running from May 1st to May 31st, 2026, the Green Challenge brings together employees, clients, and partners to take part in a month-long sports initiative, where physical activity is directly converted into financial support for environmental projects.

This year, Opti Digital is partnering with Envol Vert, a non-profit organisation dedicated to forest preservation, biodiversity protection, and supporting local communities across Colombia, Peru, and France. Through this partnership, the initiative contributes to forest preservation, including restoration efforts in regions such as the Caribbean region of Colombia.

A collective initiative with tangible environmental impact

Participants will contribute by walking, running, or cycling, with every kilometre completed translating into donations supporting Envol Vert's environmental projects.

Since its launch, the Green Challenge has seen growing engagement year after year. In 2025, 141 participants collectively covered over 53,000 kilometres, contributing to the restoration of 3,000 m² of forest in Bolivia.

Building on this momentum and growing engagement from partners across the digital advertising ecosystem, the 2026 edition aims to further expand participation and increase its environmental impact.

Bridging digital activity and environmental responsibility

As a company operating in the digital advertising ecosystem, Opti Digital recognises the environmental impact associated with digital activity, from data usage to ad delivery. The Green Challenge reflects the company's broader commitment to balancing technological performance with environmental responsibility, alongside ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of digital advertising, including initiatives focused on reducing unnecessary ad requests and improving efficiency.

Beyond its environmental contribution, the initiative also reinforces collaboration across Opti Digital's ecosystem, bringing together employees, clients and partners around a shared purpose. It strengthens the community spirit within Opti Digital while spreading environmental awareness among participants.

"The Green Challenge is more than just a CSR initiative", said Magali Quentel-Reme , CEO of Opti Digital. "It reflects our commitment to turning collective action into meaningful environmental impact, while bringing our ecosystem together around shared values."

About Envol Vert

Envol Vert is a French non-profit organisation focused on protecting forests and biodiversity while supporting local communities. Through its projects, the organisation promotes sustainable alternatives to deforestation in Colombia and Peru, and contributes to improving local living conditions.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital enables publishers to optimise advertising performance while delivering high-impact campaigns for brands.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet and Ziff Davis rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-launches-sixth-edition-of-green-challenge-to-support-1161866