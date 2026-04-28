LG Electronics USA: Multiple Eco-Certifications for 2026 LG TVs Demonstrate Sustainability Progress

Certifications from Carbon Trust, Intertek and E-Cycle Governance Underscore Ongoing Efforts across Product Lifecycle

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / News Summary

LG Electronics' 2026 TV lineup has received eco-certifications from three globally recognized bodies, reflecting the company's sustainability commitment.

Recognitions cover Carbon Trust CO2 certifications for LG OLED TVs, including Reducing CO2 certification for the G6 series (varying by model size and region) and Resource Efficiency certification from Intertek for eight series.

LG OLED TVs are expected to reduce plastic consumption and lower CO2 emissions in 2026, while the broader TV lineup is projected to recover more end-of-life plastic through recycling.

Global consumer electronics innovator LG Electronics has earned multiple globally recognized eco-certifications for its 2026 TV lineup, underscoring the company's sustainability efforts across the full product lifecycle, from manufacturing and distribution to end-of-life management. The achievements also highlight LG's progress in lowering CO2 emissions, delivering carbon savings and expanding the use of recycled plastics made from post-consumer waste materials.

Reducing CO21 and Measured CO22 Certifications from Carbon Trust

LG OLED TVs have received Reducing CO2 and Measured CO2 certifications from the Carbon Trust for the sixth consecutive year, with certification types varying by model size and region. The 2026 G6 83-, 77- and 65-inch models earned Reducing CO2 certification, while the G6 55-inch model secured Reducing CO2 certification outside Europe and Measured CO2 certification within Europe.

The Carbon Trust, an independent climate consultancy focused on supporting the transition to a zero-carbon future, assesses carbon emissions across a product's entire lifecycle, including materials, production, use and end-of-life. LG OLED TVs contribute to carbon reduction by utilizing self-emissive technology that eliminates the need for a backlight and reduces the number of components and materials.

Resource Efficiency Certification from Intertek

LG's 2026 TV lineup has received Resource Efficiency certification from Intertek, a globally recognized testing and certification body. The certification was awarded to eight series3 based on evaluations of material efficiency,4 energy efficiency5 and recycled content.

E-Cycle Excellent Products Certification from E-Cycle Governance

For the fourth consecutive year, LG TV models have been recognized by Korea's E-Cycle Governance as E-Cycle Excellent Products, based on 11 criteria that include recyclable design, reduced use of hazardous substances and ease of disassembly. The certification extends to LG's lifestyle TV lineup in 2026, with the 32-inch StanbyME 2 newly awarded. In addition, OLED evo C series models - including the 55-, 48- and 42-inch C6 - have received certification.

The certifications reflect the company's sustainability priorities, with LG OLED TVs expected to reduce plastic consumption by approximately 15,000 tons and CO2 emissions by around 80,000 tons in 2026 versus an equivalent number of LCD TVs. In the use phase, the 83-inch OLED evo G6 and 83- and 77-inch OLED evo C6 models have achieved an EU Energy Label rating of D for the first time. Across its broader TV lineup6, LG has recycled approximately 20,000 tons of end-of-life plastic over the past three years, and the company plans to further expand the use of recycled plastics in 2026.

"Our 2026 TV lineup demonstrates how environmental responsibility and premium performance can come together in a meaningful way," said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company. "These certifications represent measurable progress in how we design, build and manage our products over their full lifecycle."

1 Applies to 83-, 77- and 65-inch G6 models and the 55-inch G6 except Europe.

2 Applies to 55-inch G6 in Europe.

3 Applies to W6, G6, C6, B6, MRGB95, MRGB9M, MRGB85 and QNED85 models.

4 Covers recyclable design, reduced use of hazardous substances and repairability.

5 Based on the following energy efficiency standards: the Energy Labelling Regulation (EU) 2017/1369, the California Code of Regulations (CCR) Title 20, and the Regulation on Energy Efficiency Management Equipment under Article 15 of the Energy Use Rationalization Act of Korea.

6 Includes OLED, QNED and Nano UHD models.

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About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and its award-winning smart TV platform, webOS. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the webOS platform with advanced user experience, AI-driven features and LG Shield security.?The MS Company also offers?Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays)?as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions)?that are?designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

+1 908 548 4515

christopher.demaria@lge.com

LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

+1 202 719 3490

john.taylor@lge.com

Find more stories and multimedia from LG Electronics USA at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/multiple-eco-certifications-for-2026-lg-tvs-demonstrate-sustainability-1161892