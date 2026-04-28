New federal data shows solar and battery assets will comprise nearly 80% of all new utility-scale power additions planned for the U.S. electric grid this year. USA The U.S. electric grid is on track for a record-breaking year, with developers planning to add 86 GW of new utility-scale capacity in 2026, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Clean energy technologies are expected to dominate the expansion, with solar and battery storage accounting for the vast majority of planned additions. According to the April 2026 Electric Power Monthly report, the ...

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