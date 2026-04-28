Investment backed by Alan Barrett, founder of Grenade, alongside a group of strategic investors, supporting the next phase of international growth

Functional drinks and supplements brand Neutonic has raised $6 million at a $60 million valuation, as it accelerates global expansion across the UK, US and new international markets.

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James Smith Chris Williamson, Founders of Neutonic

The round includes backing from Alan Barrett, alongside investors including Ollie Marchon and Ross Edgley in the UK, and Dan Martell, Codie Sanchez and Zach Ranen in the US. Gym King founder Jay Parker also joins the company as a special advisor. The round is further supported by a broader group of operators and early-stage backers, with existing investors increasing their positions, reflecting continued confidence in Neutonic's growth trajectory.

Neutonic was founded in 2023 by Chris Williamson, host of the globally ranked Modern Wisdom podcast (currently ranked No.7 worldwide, with over one billion downloads), and James Smith, one of the UK's most recognised fitness entrepreneurs, alongside Luke Betts and Shan Hanif. Together, the founders bring a highly engaged global audience, which supported the brand's early traction. Since launch, the business has scaled rapidly, selling over 7.5 million cans to date. It is on track to exceed $25 million in revenue this year, having doubled revenue from 2024 to 2025 and forecasting a further 3x increase into 2026, supported by strong performance across both direct-to-consumer and retail channels.

The brand is now stocked in more than 10,000 retail doors globally, spanning grocery, specialist retail and fitness environments.

In the UK, Neutonic is rolling out into 500 Sainsbury's stores this month as part of the retailer's meal deal, marking a significant step into mainstream retail. This builds on existing listings including Ocado, Morrisons Daily, Booths and more than 1,200 Motor Fuel Group forecourts, as well as gym chains including Fitness First and Everlast.

In the US, the brand is stocked in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Central Market, with further national grocery expansion expected this summer. An Australian launch is also planned as part of the company's next phase of international growth.

The funding will be used to:

Accelerate global retail expansion across the UK, US and new international markets

Invest in strategic hires across product, commercial and operations

Expand distribution across grocery, convenience and fitness channels

Drive continued product innovation across drinks and supplements

Neutonic is positioned within the fast-growing nootropics and "functional drinks" category, designed to support focus, mental clarity and sustained energy without the crash associated with traditional energy drinks.

The brand differentiates itself through a combination of effective formulations and strong consumer appeal. Each product is built using research-backed nootropics at effective relevant dosages, alongside a flavour-first approach designed to drive repeat purchase and everyday use.

As consumer demand shifts towards functional, performance-led products, the category is seeing rapid growth, with Neutonic increasingly resonating with a new generation seeking more effective, everyday alternatives to caffeine-led energy.

Chris Williamson, co-founder of Neutonic, said: "This raise gives us the firepower to keep building Neutonic across both the UK and US whilst also launching in Australia. We have seen strong momentum in retail and this next phase is about scaling distribution, strengthening the team and continuing to meet growing consumer demand."

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Luxley Communications,Katie Marshall: katie@luxleycommunications.com