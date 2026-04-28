Asset Performance Management Market worth $4.32 Billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Asset Performance Management Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size anticipated to rise from about USD 2.40 billion in 2026 to USD 4.32 billion by 2032, featuring a CAGR of 10.3%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 319 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Asset Performance Management Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Asset Performance Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 2.40 billion

USD 2.40 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 4.32 billion

USD 4.32 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.3%

Asset Performance Management Market Trends & Insights:

This growth is fueled by the increasing need to optimize asset utilization, reduce unplanned downtime, and enhance operational efficiency.

By asset type, fixed assets will hold the largest market share, as efficient management of plants, utilities, and warehouses directly reduces operating costs and safeguards high-value investments. According to ABB's July 2023 survey, unplanned downtime costs businesses about USD 125,000 per hour, reinforcing the importance of APM solutions that ensure uptime, extend asset lifecycles, and optimize performance in capital-intensive environments.

By application, remote asset monitoring and control will see the fastest growth, as industries demand real-time visibility across distributed assets to improve uptime, compliance, and decision-making speed. Edge-based monitoring combined with AI-native diagnostics is enabling closed-loop control, reducing unplanned equipment failures while helping oil and gas and energy & utilities sectors strengthen safety and sustainability practices.

By deployment type, on-premises APM will hold the largest market share, as operators in regulated sectors demand deterministic performance, strict data residency, and seamless integration with control systems. These deployments provide predictable latency and offline resilience, making them critical for industries such as nuclear, oil and gas, and government & defense, where uninterrupted operations and compliance are essential.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the asset performance management (APM) market, driven by rapid industrialization in China, India, and Southeast Asia, along with large-scale renewable energy and smart manufacturing investments. Strong government support for digital infrastructure, advanced supply chain ecosystems, and growing sustainability-linked initiatives make the region highly attractive for enterprises adopting predictive, real-time, and cloud-enabled APM solutions.

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Asset performance management (APM) has transformed industrial operations by embedding capabilities such as predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and advanced analytics into enterprise asset strategies. These innovations enable organizations to detect anomalies early, optimize maintenance schedules, and extend asset lifecycles while reducing costly downtime. By integrating machine learning models, IoT-enabled sensors, and digital twins, APM platforms deliver continuous insights into asset health and performance, ensuring greater operational reliability and efficiency. Enterprises benefit from improved safety compliance, lower maintenance costs, and more effective resource allocation, especially in asset-intensive industries such as energy, utilities, transportation, and manufacturing. Unifying asset data across diverse systems provides a single source of truth, strengthening decision-making and aligning maintenance strategies with business objectives. This approach empowers organizations to maximize return on capital investments, improve productivity, and maintain competitiveness by ensuring that assets operate efficiently throughout their lifecycle.

By solution type, sustainability & emission management will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Sustainability and emissions management are becoming strategic priorities in the Asset Performance Management (APM) market as regulatory pressure, investor demands, and corporate ESG goals push enterprises to better measure, reduce, and report carbon footprints. New vendors can capture market share by offering systems that automate emissions monitoring, integrate energy consumption data, and generate auditable reports aligned with Scope 1, 2, and increasingly Scope 3. An illustrative deal is ABB's August 2024 acquisition of the Germany-based Födisch Group, which strengthened ABB's capabilities in continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) and enhanced its measurement & analytics portfolio in response to stricter environmental regulations. Another case is Schneider Electric's September 2024 launch of Zeigo Activate Lite, a freemium version of its emissions management SaaS platform that enables users to calculate baselines, set decarbonization targets, and track Scope 1 and 2 emissions. These moves show that customers demand accessible tools that not only monitor emissions but also deliver actionable insights and transparency. For emerging vendors, the opportunity lies in providing modular emissions-monitoring hardware, data pipelines for utility and energy usage, dashboards compliant with reporting standards, and subscription models tied to emissions reductions. Vendors that deliver fast deployment, strong interoperability with energy and asset systems, and auditing features will win in sustainability-driven APM procurement.

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By service, managed services are poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Managed services are expected to show the highest CAGR in the Asset Performance Management Market. In the APM Market, managed services encompass continuous monitoring, system updates, data processing, alerting, and platform maintenance, often offered as an ongoing subscription. Customers benefit when they lack strong internal capacity in analytics, reliability engineering, or system operations. One illustrative move is Emerson's May 2024 introduction of a managed APM service plan for rotating equipment, which includes sensor provisioning, cloud analytics, and regular reporting to reduce unexpected failures, as stated in the company's press release. Managed services particularly appeal to mid-market and asset-intensive customers seeking lower upfront costs and predictable ongoing fees. Vendors can succeed by building remote monitoring centers, offering tiered service levels (from basic alerting to full diagnosis and recommendations), and ensuring SLAs for uptime, false positives, and response times. Key enablers include scalable data infrastructure, diagnostic model maintenance, and strong customer communication channels. With managed services, asset health is maintained proactively, reducing lifecycle costs and downtime while vendors generate recurring revenue.

North America accounts for the largest share

The North American asset performance management (APM) market is increasingly attractive to new and emerging vendors as regulatory mandates and industrial transformation converge. In November 2024, the Canadian government released a press statement and introduced draft regulations requiring the oil and gas sector to cut emissions by up to 35% relative to 2019 levels. This measure is accelerating the adoption of predictive monitoring and optimization tools to improve asset reliability while ensuring compliance. In March 2024, the US Environmental Protection Agency finalized new emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles under Phase 3 GHG rules, compelling manufacturers and transportation operators to invest in asset efficiency, lifecycle management, and real-time diagnostics to meet stricter sustainability and performance requirements. These shifts are creating opportunities for APM providers to deliver solutions that integrate IoT, advanced analytics, and digital twin technologies tailored to the operational and regulatory needs of asset-intensive industries. By focusing on compliance-driven features, modular deployment, and partnerships with OEMs and cloud platforms, new entrants can establish strong footholds in the energy, utilities, and transportation sectors. The region's combination of stringent regulations, modernization initiatives, and demand for operational resilience positions North America as one of the most attractive markets for innovative APM vendors.

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Top Companies in Asset Performance Management Market:

The Top Companies in Asset Performance Management Market include GE Vernova (US), AVEVA (UK), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Fluke (US), Emerson (US), Rockwell Automation (US), and Honeywell (US).

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