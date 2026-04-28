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WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644 | Ticker-Symbol: BSN
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28.04.26 | 16:22
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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Outlook 2036 with Key Contributions from Unilever, Danone S.A., General Mills, Unilever, Trader Joe's, Tofutti Brands

NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global non-dairy ice cream market is transitioning from a niche dietary alternative into a mainstream frozen dessert category, driven by rising lactose intolerance awareness, plant-based dietary adoption, and rapid advancements in food technology.

The market, valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2026, is projected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period. This growth reflects increasing consumer demand for indulgent yet dairy-free dessert options that align with health, sustainability, and lifestyle preferences.

Non-dairy ice cream is no longer confined to vegan consumers but is increasingly embraced by flexitarian and health-conscious buyers seeking lactose-free and clean-label alternatives.

Quick Stats: Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market

  • Market Size (2026): USD 1.10 Billion
  • Market Size (2036): USD 2.97 Billion
  • Growth Rate: 10.40% CAGR (2026-2036)
  • Leading Source: Coconut Milk (34.8% share)
  • Leading Form: Singles (57.6% share)
  • Leading Product Type: Impulse (46.2% share)
  • Leading Distribution Channel: Supermarkets (36.0% share)
  • Key Growth Regions: China, India, Germany, United Kingdom
  • Key Players: Danone S.A., General Mills, Unilever, Trader Joe's, Tofutti Brands

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-25607

Execution-Driven Demand Reshaping Market Dynamics

The next phase of market expansion is being shaped by improved sensory performance, cost optimization, and distribution scalability. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on:

  • Achieving taste and texture parity with dairy ice cream
  • Reducing production costs of plant-based ingredients
  • Expanding cold-chain and direct-to-consumer logistics
  • Enhancing product accessibility across retail and foodservice

The category is shifting from experimental innovation to volume-driven commercialization across mainstream channels.

Product and Segment Trends

Market segmentation highlights evolving consumer behavior and innovation:

  • Coconut milk (34.8%) leads due to its creamy texture and cost-effective processing
  • Singles (57.6%) dominate form, driven by convenience and portion control
  • Impulse products (46.2%) lead due to strong presence in high-traffic retail and entertainment channels
  • Supermarkets (36.0%) remain the primary distribution channel, while online platforms are the fastest growing

Flavor innovation remains a key differentiator, with vanilla (23.0% share) acting as a benchmark for product quality.

Functionality, Processing, and Innovation

Modern non-dairy ice cream formulations are increasingly engineered to replicate the indulgent experience of traditional dairy products. Key innovation areas include:

  • Advanced emulsification technologies for improved creaminess
  • Blended bases combining coconut, cashew, and almond milk
  • Clean-label formulations with fewer additives
  • Functional ingredients such as probiotics and plant proteins

The focus is shifting toward delivering premium sensory experiences alongside nutritional benefits.

Ingredient Diversification Driving Value Creation

Manufacturers are expanding beyond traditional bases to enhance product differentiation and cost efficiency:

  • Coconut and cashew blends for optimized texture and pricing
  • Almond and oat bases for flavor diversification
  • Improved fat systems to replicate dairy mouthfeel
  • Sustainable sourcing strategies to ensure supply stability

Companies investing in ingredient innovation and vertical integration are expected to gain competitive advantage.

Supply Chain and Procurement Trends

Supply chain resilience is becoming a strategic priority, with companies focusing on:

  • Multi-source procurement of plant-based ingredients
  • Investment in cold-chain logistics infrastructure
  • Long-term supplier partnerships
  • Expansion of localized production facilities

These strategies are critical to addressing cost volatility and ensuring consistent product quality.

Regional Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The market exhibits strong global growth with regional variations:

  • China (14.0% CAGR): Fastest-growing market driven by e-commerce expansion
  • India (13.0% CAGR): Rising health awareness and plant-based adoption
  • Germany (12.0% CAGR): Sustainability-driven consumption trends
  • United Kingdom (9.9% CAGR): Growth supported by retail and foodservice expansion
  • United States (8.8% CAGR): Mature market focusing on premium innovation

Emerging markets are benefiting from rising disposable incomes and expanding retail infrastructure.

Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-25607

Buyer Trends and Strategic Procurement

Key buyers, including retailers and foodservice operators, are prioritizing:

  • Consistent taste and texture performance
  • Scalable production capabilities
  • Competitive pricing strategies
  • Innovative and seasonal flavor offerings

Procurement decisions are increasingly driven by long-term value and consumer engagement potential.

Competitive Landscape

The non-dairy ice cream market is evolving toward consolidation and scale-driven competition. Leading players are focusing on:

  • Flavor innovation and premium product positioning
  • Expansion of plant-based portfolios
  • Investment in sustainable sourcing and packaging
  • Strengthening retail and direct-to-consumer channels

Key companies include:

  • Danone S.A.
  • General Mills
  • Unilever
  • Trader Joe's
  • Tofutti Brands
  • Bliss Unlimited
  • Eden Creamery
  • NadaMoo

Companies that invest in sensory innovation, efficient supply chains, and brand differentiation are expected to lead the next phase of growth.

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/25607

After-Sales Value and Long-Term Performance

Market participants are increasingly focusing on lifecycle value through:

  • Continuous product reformulation
  • Expansion of distribution partnerships
  • Consumer engagement via digital marketing
  • Portfolio diversification with premium and functional offerings

Brands delivering consistent quality and innovation are strengthening customer loyalty and market positioning.

Related Reports:

  • Turmeric Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/turmeric-market
  • Plant-based Yogurt Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-yogurt-market
  • Pulses Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pulses-market
  • Fermented Food and Beverage Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fermented-foods-and-beverages-market
  • CBD Oil Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cbd-oil-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-maker-focused market intelligence beyond traditional data models. The company provides:

  • Deep pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Installed base and demand cycle insights
  • Procurement and buyer behavior intelligence
  • Supply chain and trade flow analysis
  • Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI's bottom-up research approach integrates inputs from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical specialists to deliver practical, validated, and business-ready insights.

With a strong legacy in market intelligence, FMI is recognized for:

  • Data-driven, high-quality research
  • Forward-looking Industry 4.0-aligned insights
  • Custom research capabilities
  • Continuous data validation and updates

FMI connects market data with real-world business decisions, helping companies optimize costs, plan investments, and stay competitive.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries:
Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.Singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/non-dairy-ice-cream-market-outlook-2036-with-key-contributions-from-unilever-danone-sa-general-mills-unilever-trader-joes-tofutti-brands-302755657.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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