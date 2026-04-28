Market Decipher: AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to Jump at 17.2% CAGR reaching $18.1 Billion by 2036

PUNE, India, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher has published comprehensive report titled 'AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, 2026 - 2036' offering critical insights into the rapidly expanding global market. The global AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is valued at approximately $3.7 Billion in 2026 and is projected to surpass $11.2 Billion by 2033 - extending toward $18.1 Billion by 2036 - at a CAGR of 17.2%. As AI chips grow more powerful, the heat they generate has quietly become one of the biggest cost problems in tech infrastructure. Data centers running today's GPUs are hitting thermal limits that air cooling was never built to handle - and the bill for doing nothing is now higher than the bill for upgrading. Liquid cooling has shifted from a capital expenditure debate to an operational necessity.

42-47% Direct-to-chip (DLC) market share 26-34% Immersion cooling CAGR 36% Services segment CAGR (fastest)

Direct-to-chip (DLC) cooling commands 42-47% of current market revenue and remains the dominant deployment architecture. Cold plates mounted directly on CPUs and GPUs remove 60-80% of component heat before it enters the airstream, supporting rack densities of 60-100 kW. DLC has been standardized by Microsoft, AWS, Google, and HPE for AI server deployments. In February 2025, Microsoft formally mandated DLC for all new Azure AI infrastructure - a milestone that signals the technology's shift from option to operational default.

Immersion cooling is the fastest-growing segment, forecast at a CAGR of 26-34%. Two-phase immersion systems, in which dielectric fluid boils and recondenses around submerged servers, are increasingly the architecture of choice for greenfield AI training facilities operating above 200 kW per rack. The segment is being accelerated by partnerships such as the G42-LiquidStack agreement in Abu Dhabi (May 2025) and the Equinix-Vertiv AI Powerhouse facility in Ashburn, Virginia (April 2025).

The services segment - encompassing design, installation, and managed cooling services - is growing at 36% CAGR, the fastest of any component category. As liquid cooling systems require specialized expertise to deploy and operate, Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) models are emerging as a high-margin recurring revenue layer, particularly attractive to enterprise and mid-market colocation operators unable to justify full capital deployment.

AI and machine learning workloads represented 34.8% of market spending in 2025 and are forecast to grow at 25.98% CAGR through 2031. Hyperscale data centers account for 55-76% of total deployment share, with edge and micro data centers the fastest-growing deployment type at approximately 25% CAGR - as AI inference is increasingly pushed to distributed, space-constrained environments.

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"The companies that own certified liquid cooling capacity and integrated thermal IP are positioned at a structural chokepoint in the AI infrastructure buildout." - Rakesh Singh, Senior Analyst, Market Decipher.

Regional Demand: Every Major Market Is Moving, Just for Different Reasons

North America leads at 35-37% of global revenue, powered by Big Tech hyperscale investment and CHIPS Act tailwinds. Asia-Pacific follows as the fastest-growing region (32.8% CAGR), with Japan making immersion cooling a national energy priority. Europe's growth is compliance-driven - EU mandates on waste-heat recovery make liquid cooling the default for new builds. Meanwhile, the Middle East is rapidly emerging, with G42, NEOM, and UAE's national AI strategy fuelling frontier-grade demand.

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