Procter & Gamble: P&G and Charmin Extend Tree-Planting Initiative Across the U.S. With the Arbor Day Foundation

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Charmin's commitment doesn't stop at a better bathroom experience. Through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, P&G and Charmin are supporting forest restoration while helping strengthen communities across the country. As part of this effort, 1 million trees were planted between 2020 and 2025 in areas impacted by natural disasters, and today they announce a new commitment: plant another 1 million trees by 2030. Why? It's simple - Charmin loves trees, no butts about it.

"Charmin is committed to helping keep forests as forests, which is why we participate in several initiatives to protect, grow and restore forests," said Chris Reeves, Certified Forester and Senior Scientific Communications Leader at P&G. "Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation helps us make an impact in areas beyond our supply chain that have been affected by natural disasters." To learn how Charmin protects, grows and restores forests, go to Charmin.com/en-us/sustainability.

As natural disasters intensify, the Arbor Day Foundation is focused on replanting in communities and forests where trees have been lost. They work with on-the-ground planting partners who know the areas best and understand the recovery, ensuring the right trees are planted with purpose. But recovery goes beyond trees - it's about fostering partnerships that strengthen communities against future challenges.[i]

"A more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive at the Arbor Day Foundation. "We are proud to partner with brands like Charmin that are bold enough to be part of our effort to plant trees in the areas that need them most. Our partnership with Charmin has already made a positive impact in multiple disaster-affected communities and we're eager to continue this important work."

How does Charmin approach responsible forestry?

Charmin helps protect, grow and restore forests. The brand protects by only using pulp certified by the Forest Stewardship CouncilTM, which are standards that help protect wildlife and support thriving local communities. Grow means for every tree used, at least two are regrown. And it restores by partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees in areas affected by natural disasters like wildfires or hurricanes, helping make a difference by transforming and strengthening communities and bringing hope, healing and benefits back to neighborhoods and forests. Learn more at Charmin.com/en-us/sustainability.

Does Charmin use pulp certified by the Forest Stewardship Council?

Charmin only uses pulp that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which is an organization that sets standards that help protect wildlife and support thriving local communities.

Why is tree planting important?

Home to 1.6 billion people and 80% of all plant and animal species, our world's forests are the cornerstone of life itself. They provide us with countless benefits, including cleaner water and air, habitat for wildlife, food security and a place for recreation and wellness. Forest restoration efforts positively impact communities and wildlife around the country. Learn more from the Arbor Day Foundation.

How long have Charmin and the Arbor Day Foundation been partners?

Procter & Gamble and the Arbor Day Foundation have partnered since 2020. P&G joined a group of like-minded corporate partners as part of the Arbor Day Foundation's Evergreen Alliance, a community of leaders driving innovation, discovery, and action in the Foundation's work to plant trees, engage tree planters, and elevate awareness of the value of forests. The Evergreen Alliance helped the Foundation meet the Time for Trees initiative to plant 100 million trees and inspire 5 million tree planters by 2022.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit?https://www.pg.com?for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at?https://www.pg.com/news.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.?The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at?arborday.org.

Contacts

Aliza Solc

MSL New York

Aliza.Solc@MSLGroup.com

[i] https://www.arborday.org/our-work/natural-disaster-recovery

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SOURCE: Procter & Gamble (P&G)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/pandg-and-charmin-extend-tree-planting-initiative-across-the-u.s.-with-1161895