Introducing Pic-Time 2.0: The Gold Standard in Online Gallery Design for Professional Photographers

Pic-Time 2.0 turns photo galleries into design-led narrative experiences, with new UI, advanced customization, and revenue-driving tools for photographers in one seamless platform; fully rebuilt print store makes bringing home memories easier than ever

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Pic-Time , the innovative gallery platform built for photographers and videographers, today announced the launch of Pic-Time 2.0, a complete platform evolution that transforms how professional photographers deliver, present, and sell their work. The gallery experience, print shop, and album creation have all been redesigned and upgraded. With Pic-Time 2.0, photographers can stand out and fulfill their potential - artistically and professionally.

"At a time when everything is starting to look the same - saturated, formulaic, and indistinguishable - creating a distinct visual identity is more important than ever," said Amir Karby, Co-Founder and CEO of Pic-Time. "With Pic-Time 2.0, photographers can craft a truly personalized experience that reflects their brand at every level, from color and typography to the smallest design details, like letter spacing and button shapes. We're giving photographers the tools to create something unmistakably their own. There simply isn't another platform offering this depth of design control and client experience in one ecosystem."

Inside Pic-Time 2.0: A New Era for Photo Delivery

Pic-Time 2.0 turns galleries into destinations, with layouts that feel more like a luxury magazine than a media-sharing tool. No other platform offers this level of aesthetic control, editorial presentation, global print options, and AI-powered workflow.

Photographers using Pic-Time don't just deliver galleries; they deliver impact that fuels referrals, vendor sharing, repeat bookings, and increased revenue.

Custom Photo Galleries Put Artistic Vision at the Forefront

Pic-Time 2.0 introduces advanced design tools that give photographers granular control over how they present their work and artistic vision to clients. With dynamic, customizable covers, curated color palettes and themes, and refined typography, every gallery becomes a fully branded showcase that reflects the photographer's unique aesthetic in every detail.

Highlights include:

Over 30 fully customizable cinematic covers, including video and animated cover options

14 curated color palettes, each with preset colors for background, text, buttons, and hover states

6 refined font sets

Customizable UI elements and buttons, font and icon weight, and button shapes

Curated gallery themes combine covers, layouts, fonts, and UI elements into a cohesive design in one click - across both the gallery and store

The result is a gallery that feels less like a static catalog and more like a unique, design-led story.

A More Intuitive Client Workflow: Engagement That Drives Revenue

For years, online portfolios have been transactional: upload, share, download. Pic-Time 2.0 reimagines how clients interact with galleries by shifting from a passive viewing experience to a fun, interactive, and emotionally led journey. Users can relive memories as they explore their library, selecting and curating their favorite images before ever having to download or make a purchase. This immersive, selection-led approach naturally guides users to share, print, and create albums in a way that feels seamless rather than sales-driven.

Highlights include:

An enhanced, selection-first workflow that guides users to curate favorite images before taking action

Intuitive controls to seamlessly select photos and videos into collections to share, save as a separate gallery, or print

A fully rebuilt gallery interface for mobile, where customers can download and order prints as they browse their photos

Improved AI search using faces and keywords at the same time

By prioritizing emotional engagement over transactions, Pic-Time 2.0 increases time spent in galleries, deepens client connections, and creates a smoother path to meaningful purchases - all while maintaining an elevated, editorial feel.

Moments Become Art: A Visually Immersive Retail Experience

After clients have curated their favorite moments, the next step isn't simply "checking out." It's transforming the memories into desired lifestyle pieces they can cherish for years to come. With Pic-Time 2.0, the digital store is no longer an add-on; it's a visually immersive retail experience rebuilt from the ground up to guide clients seamlessly from selection to ownership, making the process of choosing images, product styles, sizes, and albums feel intuitive, inspiring, and effortless.

Through a new interface with dynamic product previews, clients can get a clear sense of how their images will look in real-world spaces, adjust sizes in real time, explore premium finishes, and experience products as inspiring, personalized art rather than as thumbnails in a cart.

Highlights include:

Dynamic product previews with real-world scale visualization

Fully responsive shopping flows

Distraction-free checkout experience

Enhanced product descriptions and visual assets

Behind the scenes, Pic-Time connects to more than 32 professional labs worldwide, allowing photographers to curate products from multiple labs, customize pricing scenarios, and localize fulfillment based on client geography - a level of flexibility unmatched in the industry.

Effortless AI Guides Story-Driven Album Design

At the heart of the 2.0 upgrade is the Next-Gen Album Designer, an advanced AI-powered system that generates beautifully structured, story-driven album drafts in seconds. Rather than relying on rigid templates, the system intelligently arranges selected images into a cohesive visual narrative, delivering results that feel thoughtfully designed and professionally curated.

Clients can further personalize albums through a guided, intuitive process, transforming what has traditionally been a time-intensive task into a seamless creative collaboration. The result is a smarter, more efficient way to bring stories to life - helping photographers increase album adoption while delivering a premium, design-forward experience their clients will love.

Highlights include:

AI-generated, story-driven album drafts created in seconds

Guided client workflow for easy personalization and refinement

Full album editing capabilities across desktop and mobile

Intelligent image selection and layout for cohesive visual storytelling

Built for Mobile, Designed for Impact

Pic-Time 2.0 was rebuilt to deliver a dynamic user experience, ensuring that every interaction, from browsing and selecting images to shopping and album editing, feels seamless on any device. Galleries and stores are fully responsive, with intuitive navigation flows optimized for modern devices and viewing habits. With Pic-Time 2.0, photographers can confidently share galleries, knowing the experience will feel just as cinematic and refined on a mobile screen as on a large display - preserving the design quality, boosting purchases, and amplifying shareability.

Get Pic-Time 2.0

More than an upgrade, Pic-Time 2.0 reimagines the online gallery as an editorial experience: immersive, cinematic, and brand-forward. With new design capabilities, an upgraded store experience, an engaging client workflow, and a fully redesigned mobile-first interface, Pic-Time 2.0 sets a new benchmark for client delivery.

For more information, visit www.pic-time.com .

Download the Pic-Time 2.0 press kit .

About Pic-Time

Pic-Time is a delivery platform for photographers and videographers, designed to elevate every photo and video to its full potential and impact. The platform includes a suite of tools built to turn online galleries into the best experience, brand impact, and business value. With beautiful, innovative galleries, smart marketing tools, and a high-quality quality print shop, photographers and videographers can meaningfully showcase their work, expand their reach, and grow their business - while staying true to their craft. For more information, visit https://www.pic-time.com/ .

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

(e) megan@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674

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SOURCE: Pic-Time

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/introducing-pic-time-2.0-the-gold-standard-in-online-gallery-des-1161888