TestingXperts Establishes Philippines as Strategic Global Delivery Hub to Power Always-On, AI-Led Digital and Quality Engineering

Strengthens North America-aligned delivery and expands APAC growth ambitions

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines and MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its global delivery strategy, TestingXperts (Tx), a global leader in Digital Assurance, Quality Engineering, and AI-led Digital Engineering, today announced the establishment of its Philippines operations as a strategic global delivery hub in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The hub is designed to support always-on application services, quality engineering, and agile development for enterprises across North America and Asia-Pacific.

The expansion enhances TestingXperts' ability to deliver 24x7, time-zone-aligned engineering services with greater responsiveness, scalability, and operational continuity. The Philippines hub is already operational with a team of over 50 professionals, with plans to double headcount over the next 12-18 months in line with growing client demand.

Through its digital engineering division, TxMinds, TestingXperts is advancing an AI-led delivery framework that brings together intelligent automation, continuous engineering, agile execution, and business-hour-aligned collaboration. The Philippines hub will play a key role in strengthening North America-aligned delivery windows, supporting round-the-clock engineering and application services, and enabling high-quality, scalable outcomes for global enterprises.

The hub will also serve as a strategic base for Southeast Asia and broader Asia-Pacific expansion, supporting clients across ANZ, Singapore, Japan, and other high-growth markets. This regional presence is expected to improve client proximity, accelerate engagement cycles, and strengthen localized support across key APAC markets.

"The future of enterprise delivery is always-on, intelligent, and closely aligned to business operations," said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts. "Our Philippines hub is a strategic investment in that direction, enabling us to support global clients with faster turnaround, stronger collaboration, and AI-led engineering capabilities that scale with their needs."

TestingXperts' expansion reflects a broader shift from fragmented offshore delivery models to integrated, always-on global engineering teams. With its mature talent ecosystem, strong service culture, and alignment with North American business needs, the Philippines offers TestingXperts a strong platform to deepen global delivery capability while supporting regional growth.

The company plans to further expand the Philippines team and strengthen capabilities across engineering, quality, application services, and AI-led delivery. Over time, the hub is expected to become a long-term platform for global delivery, regional client engagement, and scalable digital engineering growth.

About: TestingXperts, TxMinds

Media Contact

Upkar Singh

Director Marketing

TestingXperts

upkar.singh@testingxperts.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574336/5062759/TestingXperts_New_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/testingxperts-establishes-philippines-as-strategic-global-delivery-hub-to-power-always-on-ai-led-digital-and-quality-engineering-302755830.html