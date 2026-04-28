Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Robotic Lawn Mower Market Accelerates as AI Navigation Redefines Landscaping | CAGR 11.4% - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic lawn mower market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 7.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 15.9 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 11.4% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by the commercialization of wire-free AI navigation platforms, rising labor shortages in landscaping, and stricter environmental regulations favoring low-emission equipment. Robotic mowers are increasingly deployed across municipalities, photovoltaic parks, sports facilities, and commercial estates, expanding the market beyond its traditional residential base. Market dynamics reflect strong investment in intelligent automation, with manufacturers focusing on precision, scalability, and energy-efficient performance.

AI-Driven Wire-Free Navigation Transforms Product Capability

The transition from boundary-wire systems to AI-powered, wire-free robotic mowing represents a major technological shift in the market. Advanced technologies such as RTK-GNSS positioning, LiDAR, AI vision, and multi-sensor fusion now enable centimeter-level accuracy across complex terrains. This allows robotic mowers to operate efficiently in multi-zone environments that were previously challenging for wired systems. Leading manufacturers are accelerating this transformation through product innovation. Husqvarna Group has expanded its portfolio with 24 wire-free models covering areas from 600 sqm to over 50,000 sqm, while Honda's Miimo series integrates RTK-GNSS with cloud connectivity for enhanced control. Segway-Ninebot's Navimow i Series introduces AI-assisted mapping, further improving navigation precision.

In 2025, adoption of wire-free systems surged as commercial operators prioritized flexibility and reduced installation costs. These systems eliminate the need for boundary wires, significantly lowering deployment complexity while enabling scalability across large landscapes such as golf courses and industrial parks. The shift toward intelligent navigation is setting new competitive benchmarks, with manufacturers investing heavily in R&D to enhance autonomy and operational efficiency.

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Key Highlights

The global robotic lawn mower market is projected to grow from US$ 7.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 15.9 billion by 2033, registering a strong CAGR of 11.4%.

Europe leads with approximately 43% market share, driven by regulatory support and high residential adoption of automated, battery-electric equipment.

Autonomous robotic mowers dominate with nearly 68% share, reflecting strong demand for fully self-operating, AI-enabled systems.

The assisted autonomy segment is the fastest-growing, gaining traction in complex commercial environments requiring hybrid control capabilities.

Up to 1 kW capacity mowers hold about 64% share, led by high-volume residential demand across developed markets.

Labor Shortages Drive Automation in Landscaping Services

Persistent labor shortages in professional landscaping services are significantly boosting demand for robotic lawn mowers. Workforce constraints, seasonal labor challenges, and rising wage pressures are compelling landscaping companies and municipal authorities to adopt automated solutions.

Robotic mowers offer a compelling value proposition by reducing reliance on manual labor while ensuring consistent maintenance schedules. Commercial-grade models capable of covering up to 50,000 sqm can replace multiple conventional ride-on mowers, resulting in substantial cost savings. Landscaping firms are increasingly deploying robotic fleets to maintain service quality without expanding workforce size.

In 2025, the global landscaping sector reported continued workforce shortages, particularly in North America and Europe, accelerating automation adoption. Municipalities and institutional operators are also investing in robotic solutions to manage large green spaces efficiently. This trend is further supported by urbanization and the expansion of public green infrastructure, creating sustained demand for automated mowing systems across diverse applications.

Key Highlight: Positec Group's US$250 Million Equity Financing for Autonomous Mowing Technologies

A major development in 2025 was Positec Group securing US$250 million in equity financing. The funding marks the company's first external equity raise and is aimed at accelerating innovation in robotic lawn mowers and other battery-powered outdoor equipment.

The investment will support research and development, product innovation, and global expansion across Positec's portfolio, including its robotic mower brands Worx and Kress. The company is focused on advancing autonomous mowing technologies, reflecting growing demand for intelligent, battery-powered outdoor solutions.

The financing was led by private equity firm FountainVest Partners, with participation from CDH Investments. According to the announcement, the capital will also be used to strengthen Positec's international market presence and enhance its technological capabilities in the robotics and outdoor power equipment sectors.

This development highlights increasing investor confidence in the robotic lawn mower market and signals continued momentum toward automation and electrification in outdoor equipment.

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Segmentation Insights: Autonomy Spectrum Led by Fully Autonomous Systems While Assisted Solutions Accelerate Adoption

The autonomous segment dominates the market, accounting for approximately 68% share, driven by strong demand for fully self-operating systems that minimize human intervention and maximize efficiency across residential and commercial applications. These systems leverage RTK-GNSS navigation, AI vision, and cloud connectivity to execute precise, pre-programmed mowing cycles with adaptive route optimization. Meanwhile, the assisted autonomy segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category, gaining traction in complex environments such as sports facilities, institutional grounds, and uneven terrains where partial human oversight enhances operational flexibility. A notable development reinforcing this trend is the launch of advanced hybrid systems like Honda's ProZision autonomous riding mower, which integrates GNSS, radar, and LiDAR with operator-assisted controls, highlighting the industry's shift toward adaptable automation models that bridge full autonomy and manual precision.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads with Strong Regulatory Push While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Hub

Europe dominates the robotic lawn mower market, accounting for approximately 43% of market share. Strong regulatory frameworks, high residential adoption, and well-established landscaping ecosystems drive this leadership. Countries such as Germany, Sweden, France, and the UK are key markets, supported by policies promoting low-emission and low-noise equipment. The EU's environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives further accelerate adoption of battery-electric robotic mowers.

North America holds around 30% share, driven by large residential lawn sizes, labor shortages, and increasing smart home integration. The United States represents the primary demand center, with strong adoption across suburban households and commercial landscaping services. Investments in automation and smart technologies continue to support market expansion in the region.

East Asia is emerging as a significant growth region, accounting for approximately 12% of the market. China serves as both a major manufacturing hub and a fast-growing consumer market, while Japan and South Korea are witnessing increased adoption due to labor cost pressures and technological awareness. Regional manufacturers are expanding globally, intensifying competition and driving innovation.

Market Segmentation

By Capacity

Upto 1 kW

1 to 3 kW

Above 3 kW

By Level of Autonomy

Remote Controlled

Assisted

Autonomous

By End User

Utilities

PV Parks

Airport

Municipalities

Agriculture

Cemeteries

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the robotic lawn mower market include Husqvarna Group, Honda, STIGA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, and Positec Group Ltd.

Husqvarna Group maintains market leadership through continuous innovation in wire-free and AI-enabled robotic mowers, supported by a broad product portfolio.

Honda focuses on integrating connectivity and automation in its Miimo series, enhancing user control and efficiency.

STIGA targets professional and municipal applications with high-capacity models such as the APX Pro, designed for large-scale operations.

Robert Bosch GmbH leverages its strong brand presence and smart home ecosystem to expand residential adoption.

Deere & Company is advancing into autonomous commercial mowing with AI-powered equipment for professional landscaping.

Positec Group is investing heavily in AI-driven technologies and expanding its Worx and Kress brands to capture both consumer and commercial demand.

Key strategies across the market include investment in AI navigation, expansion of wire-free platforms, enhancement of battery performance, and development of fleet management systems. Partnerships, product innovation, and regional expansion remain central to maintaining competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving market.

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