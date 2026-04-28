San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Dreame Nebula NEXT, a global premium EV brand, today unveiled a hypercar that uniquely includes both a rocket engine and EV engine - the Nebula NEXT 01 Concept Jet Edition - at a major launch event in San Francisco.

Under the theme "DRIVE NEXT: From Transportation to Transformation," Dreame Technology unveiled a wide range of high-performance products and core technologies during a four-day showcase covering intelligent vehicles, smart appliances, and personal electronic products -- such as its industry-leading robot vacuums and wet/dry vacuums.

The "N+1" Philosophy: Innovation Beyond Industry Practice

Amidst intense price competition within the industry, Dreame Nebula NEXT has adopted a strategy focused on technological breakthroughs. The company detailed its "N+1" manufacturing philosophy, which emphasizes "Technology comes first. Then great products follow." This model innovates and builds upon the world's best existing products to create experiences that exceed standard user requirements. The goal, says the company, is to push core technologies to their physical limits before making them accessible to consumers for daily use.

Challenging Physical Limits: Together, Rocket Propulsion & New Energy Technology Take the Stage

The launch highlighted several engineering milestones aimed at redefining the boundaries of mobility:

Nebula NEXT 01 Concept JET Edition : This vehicle features a custom dual solid rocket-booster system. It delivers a maximum thrust of 100kN with a 150-millisecond response time, achieving a 0-100 km/h acceleration in a remarkable 0.9 seconds.

Intelligent Chassis : Built on a fully wire-controlled architecture and 14-degree-of-freedom, non-linear control system, this chassis offers a response time of under 1 millisecond. It utilizes electromagnetic active suspension and dry, wire-controlled braking to achieve a turning radius of less than 5 meters, while reducing energy consumption by more than 50%. It also supports advanced maneuvers, like tank turns and tire-burst stabilization.

Solid-State Battery: The company introduced a sulfide-based, solid-state battery -- a mass-producible, ultra-high-capacity battery with a capacity of 60Ah (ampere-hours). In laboratory tests, its single-cell energy density exceeds 450Wh/kg. In terms of safety, the design aims to mitigate, or engineer to eliminate, the root-causes of battery-related accidents. This innovation is currently entering the mass-production preparation phase.

From Software-Defined to AI-Defined Vehicles (AIDV)

Dreame Nebula NEXT believes that the era of "Software-Defined Vehicles" is giving way to "AI-Defined Vehicles" (AIDV). To support this objective, the company introduced:

Metis Intelligent Agent : Based on edge-side, large-model deployment, Metis evolves the smart cockpit from a command-based system into a proactive assistant that is capable of cross-device scheduling and connecting with home robotics.

High-Level Autonomous Driving Brain: At the foundational level, this system integrates the vehicle's cockpit, driving functions, and chassis. When paired with the company's automotive LiDAR-DHX1 -- which has been co-developed and customized in collaboration with our core partner -- it aims to eliminate driving blind-spots in extreme weather or low-light conditions. Together, these technologies deliver a robust, all-weather perception capability that significantly enhances the safety and reliability of intelligent driving systems.

Dialogue: Bridging AI Research & Industrial Application

The April 27th launch event featured a discussion: between Sebastian Thrun, a renowned Computer Scientist at Stanford University and Co-Founder of Google X, who is often cited as a pioneer of modern autonomous driving; and Jake Ma, a top user-experience executive at Dreame Nebula NEXT.

The conversation focused on integrating full-stack AI and the practical application of AI research in automotive systems. While Thrun noted the brand's progress in embodied intelligence (SAAB) and cross-device ecosystems, Ma emphasized that Dreame's objective is to create more than another vehicle, but a "new brain for the physical world."

"Chinese Innovation. Global Ambition. Human Purpose."

Following the day-long automotive session, the four-day DREAME NEXT event will continue to showcase the brand's rapidly expanding "Human-Car-Home" ecosystem and its cutting-edge technological innovations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294555

Source: Hmedium