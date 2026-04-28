Independent evaluation recognizes Backbase's AI-native Banking OS for offering superior agentic capabilities, and as a customer favorite

Backbase announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q2 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428180581/en/

The research evaluated Backbase's AI-native Banking OS, currently implemented by more than 120 leading financial institutions across Retail, SMB and Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management. The evaluation assessed 11 vendors across strategy, current offering, and customer feedback.

Backbase was named a Wave Leader and a "Customer Favorite", with the report citing Backbase's vision of unification and shared truth across banking systems, its specialized layers, and its superior agentic AI capabilities. It specifically identified the recently launched Semantic Layer Nexus as a competitive advantage, and noted one of the highest R&D-to-revenue ratios.

Backbase was also named a Customer Favorite in this evaluation. "Customers would enthusiastically select Backbase again, citing high trust and the platform's flexibility and foundational layers", the Forrester report stated.

As AI continues to reshape the banking industry, banks are increasingly facing a new challenge. Banks run on hundreds of fragmented systems with roughly 80% of frontline work happening in the whitespace between them: the handoffs, coordination, and exceptions no single application owns. It's precisely where AI agents break. Without shared context, clear authority, and a unified execution layer, AI only amplifies the fragmentation it's meant to solve. This challenge led Backbase to build the AI-native Banking OS a new operating system that unifies the frontline, so customers, employees, and AI agents can operate as one to achieve Elastic Operations that are adaptive, resilient, and scalable.

Where Backbase historically focused on unifying the Customer Engagement layer, the AI-Native Banking OS now coordinates execution across the full frontline sitting above a financial institution's existing systems, including core, payments, cards, risk, and CRM, without replacing them. It expands Backbase's capability across digital channels, front office, and operations: the entire customer-facing operation of a financial institution.

Jouk Pleiter, CEO and Founder at Backbase: "This is a proud moment and an honest one especially being a customer favorite. This is the biggest recognition we could receive. It reflects the hard work our teams put in every day. This is the foundation we move from as we set our sights on the future as we just launched the AI-native Banking OS as the new operating system in the era of Agentic Banking."

According to the Forrester report, "Backbase is a good fit for banks seeking a platform with state-of-the-art tech, useful off-the-shelf capabilities, CX tools, and a foundation for future initiatives, but not for those unprepared to use its open architecture and API -first approach."

The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q2 2026 report is available through this link.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About Backbase

Backbase built the AI-native Banking OS the operating system that turns fragmented banking operations into a Unified Frontline to achieve Elastic Operations. Customers, employees, and AI agents work as one across digital channels, front-office, and operations.

Backbase was founded in 2003 by Jouk Pleiter and is headquartered in Amsterdam, with teams across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America. 120+ leading banks run on Backbase across Retail, SMB Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428180581/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: press-relations@backbase.com