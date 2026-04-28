Zafran Launches Zafran AIR, a Rapid-Response Offering to Help Enterprises Build AI Resilience for the Post-Mythos Eras

With Anthropic's Project Glasswing uncovering thousands of critical vulnerabilities, new offering helps organizations reduce exploitability by up to 90% in days

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Zafran Security, the pioneer in AI-native Threat Exposure Management, today announced Zafran AIR - a lightweight, rapid-response offering designed to help security teams stand up AI resilience in days amid an unprecedented surge in AI-generated vulnerabilities and exploits.

The company's new offering comes as security teams confront a new reality where vulnerability exploit windows are collapsing from weeks to hours. In recent weeks, disclosures stemming from Anthropic's Project Mythos have demonstrated how thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities exist across major operating systems and browsers, including a clear warning that vulnerability volume will continue to rise - with a projected 10x increase in critical vulnerabilities. Anthropic's guidance calls for patching internet-facing assets within 24 hours, a pace many enterprises are not equipped to meet.

Zafran AIR was built to close that gap, giving enterprises a fast path to operational resilience by reducing exploitability by up to 90% through risk-based prioritization and faster mitigation. With unified, continuous vulnerability detection, runtime analysis and exploitability context, Zafran AIR enables security teams to quickly close the gap on remediation. .

"To win the race against AI-powered exploitation, organizations need more than faster patching - they need a new operating model with a practical and immediate way to reduce exploitability and build resilience at the speed this moment demands," said Sanaz Yashar, co-founder and CEO of Zafran. "Zafran AIR was purpose-built for this new reality, giving security teams a way to move at machine speed while ensuring resilience across all their environments."

Unlike traditional vulnerability management rollouts that can take months, Zafran AIR is agentless, API-based, and designed to layer onto existing security stacks. It offers fast-track onboarding and integrations, enabling organizations to immediately shorten mean time to remediate from disclosure to fix. This speed allows organizations to respond to Project Mythos vulnerabilities and zero-day events in minutes rather than sprints, supported by the included Project Glasswing Exposure Tracker, which updates the moment a new variant lands.. Zafran AIR is available immediately through a fast-track deployment model designed to help organizations achieve the AI resilience they need in days.

About Zafran

Zafran Security is the first AI-native end-to-end Threat Exposure Management platform helping security teams stop vulnerability exploitation everywhere. Gartner recently identified Zafran as the only vendor among ~150 startups in the exposure management space that delivers this full lifecycle natively in a single platform. Zafran uses existing security tools to prove that 90% of critical vulnerabilities are not exploitable, then quickly remediates and mitigates the 10% most likely to cause an incident. Backed by Menlo Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Cyberstarts, Zafran is redefining how enterprises stay ahead of AI-driven threats. For more information, visit www.zafran.io .

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Yuval Porat, TellNY

Yuval@tellny.com

SOURCE: Zafran

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zafran-launches-zafran-air-a-rapid-response-offering-to-help-ente-1161903