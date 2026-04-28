Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Damon Murchison, President and Chief Executive Officer, IG Wealth Management ("IG"), and members of his team joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate IG Wealth Management's 100th anniversary.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZeq2O4x0Lg

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a Canadian leader in delivering holistic financial planning, focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294574

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange