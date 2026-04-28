IEEE Celebrates Global Engineering and Technology Excellence at 2026 Honors Ceremony

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, with more than 500,000 members worldwide, celebrated leading technologists, engineers, researchers, and innovators at the 2026 IEEE Honors Ceremony on April 24th in New York City.

The annual event is recognized as one of the most prestigious celebrations in engineering and technology, honoring esteemed innovators whose breakthroughs in computing, communications, artificial intelligence, power and energy, robotics, and other fields are shaping the future of how the world lives, works, and connects.

"The IEEE Honors Ceremony celebrates the extraordinary achievements of individuals whose work expands the boundaries of what technology can do for humanity," said Mary Ellen Randall, 2026 IEEE President. "This year's honorees demonstrate how engineering and technology drive meaningful progress across industries and around the world, inspiring future generations to build what comes next."

Paving the Way for the Next Generation

The evening culminated with the IEEE Medal of Honor, the organization's highest accolade, which was awarded to Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, for his pioneering leadership in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. Huang donated the cash award, matched with an additional donation from the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, to support new graduate scholarships and IEEE TryEngineering STEM initiatives.

NVIDIA co-founder Chris A. Malachowsky was also awarded the 2026 IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal for pioneering parallel computing architectures and leadership in semiconductor design. Malachowsky also donated his cash award to IEEE TryEngineering in support of initiatives that help introduce engineering to school-aged children.

The Intersection of Technology and Humanity

Convening some of the greatest minds in technology, the event also highlights IEEE's unique role in bringing together disciplines and perspectives to drive breakthrough innovation and address global challenges. This year's ceremony embraced the theme of "Intersections" and unveiled a commissioned data-storytelling film created with information designer Giorgia Lupi and her team at Pentagram to illustrate the shared pathways and collaborations connecting the 2026 honorees.

Established more than a century ago, the IEEE Awards Program recognizes individuals and teams whose innovations have advanced technology and improved the human condition. The program includes the IEEE Medal of Honor and a range of medals and technical field awards across engineering, computing, and technology.

About IEEE

IEEE is a public charity and the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the bene?t of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from global standards, aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

Media contacts

Gabriella Chiera

+1 732 964 7152

g.chiera@ieee.org

Francine Tardo

+1 732 465 5865

f.tardo@ieee.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842877/5937247/ieee_mb_tag_blue_pne_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966932/Jensen_Huang_Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966931/Jensen_Huang_Photo_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966930/Chris_Malachowsky_Photo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966928/Eric_Fossum_Selfie.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966929/IEEE_2026_Honors_Ceremony_Group_Photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ieee-celebrates-global-engineering-and-technology-excellence-at-2026-honors-ceremony-302755872.html